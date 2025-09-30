Lingard leads FC Seoul to opening win in Asian Champions League

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF FC SEOUL'S 3-0 WIN OVER BURIRAM UNITED IN THE ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (SEPTEMBER 30, 2025) (AFC – See restrictions) FC SEOUL (RED AND BLACK STRIPES) V BURIRAM UNITED 1. PLAYERS SHAKE HANDS BEFORE START OF MATCH FIRST HALF 2. SEOUL'S LUCAS SILVA CROSSES FOR CHOI JUN WHO SCORES AT THE FAR POST. 38TH MINUTE SEOUL LEAD 1-0 3. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF GOAL 4. SEOUL'S JEONG SEUNG-WON'S CROSS GOES STRAIGHT INTO THE NET. 48TH MINUTE SEOUL LEAD 2-0 5. FANS CELEBRATE 6. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF GOAL SECOND HALF 7. SILVA SCORES FOR SEOUL FOLLOWING A GOALMOUTH SCRAMBLE. 68TH MINUTE SEOUL LEAD 3-0 8. SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF GOAL 9. BURIRAM'S ILHAN FANDI HAS IS SHOT SAVED BY CHOI CHUL-WON 10. BURIRAM'S FILIP STOJKOVIC SHOOTS NARROWLY WIDE 11. SEOUL PLAYERS CELEBRATE AT THE END OF THE MATCH STORY: Jesse Lingard led FC Seoul to a 3-0 win over Thailand's Buriram United on Tuesday (September 30) as the South Korean side picked up their first victory in this season's Asian Champions League Elite group phase at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The former Manchester United and England player captained the team as goals from Choi Jun, Jeong Seung-won and Lucas Silva saw off the Thai League 1 champions to move FC Seoul onto four points from their opening two games in the competition. FC Seoul went ahead in the 38th minute when Choi slotted in Silva's inswinging cross from the left. Jeong doubled the lead three minutes into first-half added time when goalkeeper Neil Etheridge misread the winger's cross and the ball bounced in. Silva put the result beyond doubt when he crashed his shot into the top corner from close range after the Buriram defence struggled to clear a ball into the penalty area. The result moves FC Seoul onto four points, level with Hiroshima after two of the eight rounds of matches in the league phase. (Production: Andy Ragg)

