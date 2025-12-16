Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon Arrives In Jamnagar; Anant Ambani To Host Argentine Star At Vantara

LIVE TV
Lionel Messi: Football legend Lionel Messi, accompanied by Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the G.O.A.T. India Tour, arrived in Jamnagar on Monday. The Argentine star is scheduled to visit 'Vantara', the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, where he will be hosted by Anant Ambani.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 02:28:51 IST

Lionel Messi: Football legend Lionel Messi, accompanied by Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the G.O.A.T. India Tour, arrived in Jamnagar on Monday. The Argentine star is scheduled to visit Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, where he will be hosted by Anant Ambani.

Delhi Brings Tour To A Grand Close

New Delhi marked the final stop of Messi’s four-city G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, wrapping up the historic visit amid massive fan enthusiasm. Messi reached the capital on December 15 after successful appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, with the Delhi leg serving as the tour’s grand finale.

The on-field action at the Arun Jaitley Stadium featured a celebrity exhibition match between the Minerva Messi All Stars and the Celebrity Messi All Stars. After the match, Messi briefly interacted with players from both teams before sharing the field with young footballers, exchanging passes alongside Suarez and De Paul in a moment that left aspiring talents thrilled.

Star-Studded Ceremony And Cricketing Tribute

The celebrations concluded with a stage ceremony attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several prominent figures, including ICC chairman Jay Shah, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

During the ceremony, Jay Shah presented specially designed Indian cricket jerseys to Messi, Suarez and De Paul. Messi was also gifted a commemorative cricket bat signed by legendary Indian cricketers, adding a unique cross-sport highlight to the evening.

Memorable Stops Across India

Earlier in the tour, Messi’s visit to Mumbai saw him grace the Wankhede Stadium, where he met Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. In Hyderabad, the World Cup-winning captain took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, interacting with fans and meeting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The tour began in Kolkata, though the opening leg witnessed chaotic scenes. Heavy VIP presence on the pitch limited fans’ view of Messi, leading to frustration among spectators who had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the football superstar.

Despite the mixed start, the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 concluded on a high note, celebrating Messi’s enduring bond with Indian football fans across the country.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘I Almost Didn’t Make It’: Sunil Chhetri Reveals Injury Nearly Forced Him To Cancel Lionel Messi Meet-Up; Pens Emotional Post On Instagram

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 2:27 AM IST
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon Arrives In Jamnagar; Anant Ambani To Host Argentine Star At Vantara

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon Arrives In Jamnagar; Anant Ambani To Host Argentine Star At Vantara

