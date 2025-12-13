LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited

Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited

The very presence of Lionel Messi made an already eager crowd go crazy, but the Kolkata incident has become a case for the need of very careful, well thought out arrangements, transparent ticketing systems and good crowd management.

Lionel Messi's Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited (Image Credit: ANI)
Lionel Messi's Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
December 13, 2025 15:26:02 IST

Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited

Lionel Messi’s hugely spoken about GOAT Tour event in Kolkata took an unexpected turn when immense disorder erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium resulting in police interference with the organizers. It is reported that the person mainly responsible for the event was detained for interrogation because of being accused of very poor management among the reasons for overcrowding, lack of proper entry arrangements, and ticketing confusion. A large number of fans, the majority of whom had as well paid the highest prices, had to wait outside the venue for hours which made their anger and unrest grow leading to the cutting short of Messi’s scheduled appearance. 

Satadru Dutta Arrested By Kolkata Police, More Details Awaited

The frustration of the audience reached its highest point and at some places the protests and vandalism started, which made it necessary for the officials to step in and restore the situation to normal. The fans blamed the event organizers for allowing more people into the place than it could hold and also voiced their discontent over the poor notification of the changes in the schedule. The police said that the arrest was part of a bigger investigation into the whole affair that involved mistakes in crowd control, breaches of safety regulations, and irregularities in ticket sales accounting. In addition, security forces pointed to the communication gaps between the event management and the local authorities that were responsible for the difficult situation on-site.

Lionel Messi India Tour

The organizers of the event then proceeded to announce a refund policy for the ticket holders who were affected, with the refund amounts being different for the various ticket categories. However, the announcement did not help the public anger subsiding at all, as a large number of fans still demanded not only the full refunds but also the organizers being held accountable. The entire incident has raised questions concerning India’s capability of hosting bigger sports events with superstars like Messi. The very presence of the Argentine football player made an already eager crowd go crazy, but the Kolkata incident has become a case for the need of very careful, well thought out arrangements, transparent ticketing systems and good crowd management. The government has assured that they will take into consideration the lessons learned from this incident while planning for the future high profile sports events throughout the country.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 3:26 PM IST
