LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results football donald trump H-1B lawsuit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

The visit, which puts Hyderabad on the GOAT Tour map alongside Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, highlights India’s increasing attractiveness as a destination for global sports figures with Lionel Messi.

Which City Is Lionel Messi's Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary (Image Credit: X)
Which City Is Lionel Messi's Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 13, 2025 14:41:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

Football lovers from all over India are going mad for Lionel Messi’s visit to Hyderabad which is a part of his GOAT tour, and the promoters have made the city’s schedule clear. The city of Hyderabad will host the main attraction for Messi’s trip to India, indicating the city’s growing significance as a venue for world class sporting events. The visit of the Argentine icon is going to have many activities such as fan interactions, and ceremonial appearances, and the whole football related engagements are planned to uplift the sport’s popularity in India.

Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour, Check Full Itinerary

The organizers indicated that the Hyderabad event would be held at a top venue with security and crowd management measures that would be upscaled, given that large crowds at previous stops have been a common occurrence. Ticket prices have been set in the form of several categories, which allows for a broad range of access for the fans, and also gives the option of the expensive experiences that include viewing zones nearer to the stage and exclusive merchandise. The ticket pricing system aims at both making the tickets affordable and controlling the crowds, as the demand for Messi’s appearances has been extraordinarily high in all cities. The tickets are likely to be sold out very fast; thus, the organizers have suggested that fans use only the official booking platforms to ensure that they get their tickets.

Messi’s trip to Hyderabad is being marketed as an event that is not just celebrity appearance but also football development and fan engagement. Organisers have dropped hints about potential meetings with young footballers, local officials, and sports administrators which will make the event a milestone in the city’s football ecosystem. The visit, which puts Hyderabad on the GOAT Tour map alongside Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, highlights India’s increasing attractiveness as a destination for global sports figures. Excitement is in the air and all fans in Telangana and nearby regions are waiting for the city to host one of the largest football-related events ever.

Also Read: ‘I Am Deeply Disturbed’: Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Lionel Messi After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium, Forms Probe Panel

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 2:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: messi hyderabadmessi kolkatamessi latest updateSalt Lake StadiumSatadru Dutta

RELATED News

After Kolkata Fans Chaos, All Eyes On Hyderabad As Messi Set For 7v7 Match With CM Revanth Reddy; Rahul Gandhi To Attend

‘I Am Deeply Disturbed’: Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Lionel Messi After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium, Forms Probe Panel

How Lionel Messi’s Mega Kolkata Visit Turned Into A Massive Mess, Who’s Responsible, And What’s Next

Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

Kolkata Crowd Turns Restless As Lionel Messi Leaves Early, Fans Resort To Vandalism

LATEST NEWS

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

CDS Anil Chauhan Issues Big Message To Pakistan, Asim Munir, Says ‘Wars Cannot Be Won By…’

Political Row Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi’s Hyderabad Visit, Football Match Attendance.

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

Holiday Calendar 2026: Complete List of Public and Restricted Holidays in India

Use ‘USB Condom’ To Protect Your Phone From Malware And Cyber Attacks, Know Its Benefits, Price And Much More

SBI Lending Rate Cut After RBI Repo Rate Reduction: MCLR, EBLR, RLLR, BPLR, And Base Rate Revised to Lower Loan Interest And EMIs

iQOO Revealed Its Game-Changing Strategies To Dominate The Flagship Market, Know Company’s Secret Formula Of Success

Breaking Barriers: Labour Codes Could Unlock Greater Opportunities For Women In India’s Workforce, Says Report

Delhi AQI: GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Again – Here Is What’s Allowed, What’s Banned

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary
Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary
Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary
Which City Is Lionel Messi’s Next Stop In GOAT Tour? Check Full Itinerary

QUICK LINKS