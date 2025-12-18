LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Says 'Jai Mata Di' During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment

Lionel Messi Says 'Jai Mata Di' During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment

Lionel Messi stunned the internet after joining a traditional Aarti at Vantara, Jamnagar, chanting “Jai Mata Di.” Hosted by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the spiritual moment went viral, triggering a wave of humorous memes and cultural crossover reactions online.

Lionel Messi’s ‘Jai Mata Di’ Moment at Vantara Sparks Viral Meme Frenzy (Pc: X)
Lionel Messi’s ‘Jai Mata Di’ Moment at Vantara Sparks Viral Meme Frenzy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 18, 2025 09:50:02 IST

Lionel Messi Says ‘Jai Mata Di’ During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment

The global football scenario and Indian traditionalism intersected in a stunning way when Lionel Messi was seen taking part in the traditional Aarti at Vantara, Jamnagar. The ‘host’ of the event was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the international legend, who is recognized for his outstanding ability on the football pitch, gave up his jersey for a spiritual experience that captivated the internet.

The artist dressed in cultural attire was holding the ceremonial thali and chanting “Jai Mata Di” with a grace that made it seem that he was as comfortable in a temple as he is in a penalty box. This unexpected cultural crossover not only overshadowed news cycles but also ignited a digital creativity extravaganza across social platforms.

Lionel Messi Vantara Aarti Viral Video and the Digital Havan Memes Storm

When the video of Messi doing the Aarti went viral, social media was literally flooded with “Sanatani Messi” memes that changed the landscape of internet humor. Messi, the GOAT, has been humorously dubbed “Leo-n Bhai” and “Mister Messi-ah”; edits showing him in saffron robes and then speculating his next “home game” being a local Satsang are some of the consequences of the memes.



One of the jokes shows Messi asking Rodrigo De Paul to take his “Prasad” instead of his water bottle, while some others say that the “Hand of God” has at last reached a Havan Kund.



The craziness of such a thing as a world’s sports icon participating in an extremely Indian ritual is; however, meme-makers’ biggest source of inspiration, mixing the glamorous world of celebrities with the humor of common desi people’s wit.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Vantara Guests: The Spiritual Naming of ‘Lionel’ the Lion Cub

The viral chants were just one part of the visit, which was punctuated by a very intimate and personal act from the Ambani family. To honor the footballing legend, Anant and Radhika gave the name “Lionel” to a lion cub rescued at the Vantara facility.

Messi, who was with teammates Suárez and De Paul, was very much affected by the visit to the animals and the participation of the Maha Aarti. This event marks the elevation of Vantara’s position to a global site where conservation meets celebrity.

The “Jai Mata Di” chant marked the climax of a day when the Argentine star got to live the Sanatana Dharma values, showing that whether it’s a World Cup final or a temple ritual, Messi has the knack of winning the heart of a country.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 9:50 AM IST
Lionel Messi Says 'Jai Mata Di' During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment

Lionel Messi Says ‘Jai Mata Di’ During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment
Lionel Messi Says ‘Jai Mata Di’ During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment
Lionel Messi Says ‘Jai Mata Di’ During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment
Lionel Messi Says ‘Jai Mata Di’ During Vantara Aarti, Internet Flooded With Hilarious Memes Over Viral Havan Moment

QUICK LINKS