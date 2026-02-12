The fans who were looking forward to the presence of Lionel Messi in Puerto Rico were given a great blow when Inter Miami announced that the Argentine superstar is not going to attend the scheduled event because of an injury. The club stated that Messi developed soreness one day in his last game in Ecuador and was replaced early to be on the safe side.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: One Issues Injury Apology, The Other Serves Silence Through Instagram Posts

Let Me Explain

After meeting with the medical authorities, it was decided that the similar event and match scheduled in Puerto Rico would be suspended. This information spread very fast among the fans, most of whom had already bought tickets and were already planning on how to travel to watch the eight time Ballon d’Or winner in action.

Messi himself talked to his followers about the situation in a very emotional post on Instagram, in which he apologised and described what happened in the decision. He claimed that he had been experiencing inconvenience in his previous game and with the club and organisers, they decided that they should not play. Messi has said that he hoped the game would be rearranged and assured that he would come to Puerto Rico one day. He paid homage to the fans who had come out with massive support saying that he was aware that there were no more tickets and he had a lot of love given to him. His straightforwardness and honest voice were greatly acclaimed as an act of professionalism and appreciation to followers.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

The gesture has also elicited debate in social media where there have been comparisons with the recent absence of Al-Nassr matches by Cristiano Ronaldo. Whereas Messi opted to defend himself publicly, Ronaldo has done very little even after missing a number of matches, citing reasons that he was unhappy with the level of transfers at his club. The Portuguese star has been criticised by some fans to not talk directly to the fans, particularly when rumours of dissatisfaction and potential departure surfaced. To most, the message posted by Messi was a message of encouragement of the unity between players and fans and the value of being open and accountable when something out of the blue interferes with the much-anticipated performances.

Also Read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026