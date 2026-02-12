LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,' Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

'Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,' Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Having already won several of the most significant titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be playing for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA world cup. Fans are very excited to see the portugal legend.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 12, 2026 13:03:09 IST

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo can be nearing the end of his legendary career, yet he keeps taking over the world news. The Portuguese player has just come into the limelight after an alleged strike against Al-Nassr over the club transfer activity that has seen him skip the last two games of the team. Even with the tension that occurs off the field, Ronaldo is performing impressively on the pitch. He has already made 17 goals off 18 Saudi Pro League games in this season as he aims at gaining his first major trophy with Al-Nassr.

What Did The Former Real Madrid Boss Say About Cristiano Ronaldo?

But, Fabio Capello, former manager of Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus has made a straight forward evaluation of the legacy left behind by Ronaldo. In an interview with ON Sport on its show, Hattrick, Capello admitted that Ronaldo is an incredibly athletic and goalscorer but does not have the natural talent of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario. Capello said ‘That Cristiano is a tremendous goalscorer and an amazing athlete, but he is not as genius as these three stars were. The former coach of Ronaldo Nazario, Capello, also stated that the Brazilian icon was a controversial leader who did not like to train frequently’. He also wrote about the playing style of Barcelona, compliments about their forward moving football and stated that overuse of the offside trap makes the team susceptible.

Cristiano Ronaldo And The Famous GOAT Debate Before FIFA World

Ronaldo himself has never been afraid of the GOAT argument. Although Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup, stated that he accomplished everything in football, Ronaldo did not agree with this notion that winning the trophy is the only measure of greatness. During a conversation with Piers Morgan, he claimed that it is unfair to judge the success of a player on a brief competition in judging the whole career of a player. In the future, Al-Nassr are hoping that Ronaldo will be back in action this weekend against Al-Fateh following his recovery in the squad training. The club is only one point behind the leaders of the leagues Al-Hilal, and Ronaldo is allegedly annoyed that the club failed to recruit any continueers during the January transfer window.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:23 PM IST
‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS