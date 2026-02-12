T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has said that it doesn’t matter what the team has done in the past. According to the T20 World Cup-winning skipper, a side has to play good cricket on a particular day.

“Firstly I never believed in this word called favourites. It’s such a funny game and we’ve seen it now there’s so much that has happened in this last 10 years of international cricket. All these teams have so much exposure now playing T20 cricket. You can’t just go and think that it’s a two-point victory for us. You just have to play good cricket on that particular day to achieve those points otherwise you might end up going home without anything,” Rohit said during a recent event in Dubai.

“So it’s not about what you’ve done in the past, what is your team like, players are in form or not form. You just have to play well on that particular day because every team is capable of beating any team on that particular day,” he added.

Rohit Sharma speaking about T20 cricket🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ZOcrQBKQep — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 11, 2026

Rohit had led India to their second T20I title in 2024 and then bid adieu to the format.

Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav started off the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA. The Men in Blue won the contest but it was the captain and the bowler who bailed out the team from a tricky situation. India were 77/6 when Surya took the onus on himself and struck a fine 84* off 49. Later, bowlers did their job and restricted USA for 132/8 to win the match by 29 runs.

“Only I can tell actually at the position which we were in, 77 for 6, how much pressure I was feeling. But then at the same time, I had that belief that I have batted in similar situations. And also when I have played my lot of cricket here in Maidans of Mumbai cricket, Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan. So I knew that if I bat till the end, I can make a difference,” Surya had said after the match.

The hosts will now lock horns with Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday and will then fly to Colombo for the all important clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for Sunday.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Ishan Kishan Injury Scare After Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of India vs Namibia Clash

