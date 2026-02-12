LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

Rohit Sharma stated that it doesn’t matter what the team has done in the past. As per him, a team has to play good cricket on a particular day to bag two points. India will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo.

India will play Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo. (Photo Credits: AFP)
India will play Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 12, 2026 11:10:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has said that it doesn’t matter what the team has done in the past. According to the T20 World Cup-winning skipper, a side has to play good cricket on a particular day. 

“Firstly I never believed in this word called favourites. It’s such a funny game and we’ve seen it now there’s so much that has happened in this last 10 years of international cricket. All these teams have so much exposure now playing T20 cricket. You can’t just go and think that it’s a two-point victory for us. You just have to play good cricket on that particular day to achieve those points otherwise you might end up going home without anything,” Rohit said during a recent event in Dubai.

“So it’s not about what you’ve done in the past, what is your team like, players are in form or not form. You just have to play well on that particular day because every team is capable of beating any team on that particular day,” he added.

You Might Be Interested In

Rohit had led India to their second T20I title in 2024 and then bid adieu to the format.  

Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav started off the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA. The Men in Blue won the contest but it was the captain and the bowler who bailed out the team from a tricky situation. India were 77/6 when Surya took the onus on himself and struck a fine 84* off 49. Later, bowlers did their job and restricted USA for 132/8 to win the match by 29 runs. 

“Only I can tell actually at the position which we were in, 77 for 6, how much pressure I was feeling. But then at the same time, I had that belief that I have batted in similar situations. And also when I have played my lot of cricket here in Maidans of Mumbai cricket, Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan. So I knew that if I bat till the end, I can make a difference,” Surya had said after the match. 

The hosts will now lock horns with Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday and will then fly to Colombo for the all important clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for Sunday. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Ishan Kishan Injury Scare After Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of India vs Namibia Clash

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs pakIndia vs Namibiaindia vs pakistanrohit sharma

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injury Scare After Jasprit Bumrah Yorker Ahead Of India vs Namibia Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Chalo Aap Piche Hato’ – Mohammed Siraj Reacts To Unruly Crowd In Viral Video

IND vs NAM: ‘True 360-Degree Player’ — Namibia Captain Praises Suryakumar Yadav Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash in Delhi

Following Barcelona’s Footsteps, Real Madrid Exit European Super League After UEFA Deal

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of India vs Namibia Clash, Fitness Call on Matchday

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

When Is MahaShivratri 2026? Check Date, Puja Time, Rituals, Mantra – What To Do For Money, Love And Marriage

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

UP Police MMS Clip: Head Constable’s Video With Female Constable In Uniform Goes Viral In Bijnor, SP Suspends Both — Here’s What We Know

AI Panic On Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares In Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off

Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Arrested Days After High-Speed Lamborghini Revuelto Accident In Kanpur

Lenskart Share Price Zooms To Record High As Q3 Earnings Skyrocket And Global Ops Turn Profitable

Bengaluru Double Murder: Engineer Son Brutally Stabs Retired Navy Captain Father And Dentist Mother To Death Over Domestic Dispute

Who Is Eric Schmidt? 70-Year-Old Ex-Google CEO, Married For 40+ Years, Spotted With 27-Year-Old Gen Z Model, Dating Rumours Emerge

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles As Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 Despite Positive Global Cues

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Doesn’t Matter What You Have Done in The Past’: Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Reminder to Team India Before Pakistan Clash | WATCH

QUICK LINKS