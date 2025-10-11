Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour: Truth Behind His East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Plans

Lionel Messi will begin his India tour in Kolkata on 13 December, then he will have a visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai on 14 December, Delhi on 15 December. A special Kolkata Derby game Mohun Bagan Messi All Stars vs East Bengal Messi All Stars should clinch his Kolkata leg and this is marketed as a tribute to the fine football city culture. Even though the event has not been finalized in all aspects yet, the concept of the match has been announced by Satadru Dutta who pointed to a team of Indian and foreign celebrities. Messi will be expected to then hand the trophy to the match winning player.

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Plans

Kolkata events are already in the Kolkata District by Zomato app and the prices range between 4,366 and 11,800. Moreover, it is likely that the venue will include numerous other events besides the match, a GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup with Indian legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes in one of the noon session, and the fans will have an opportunity to familiarize themselves in the evening. Funny enough, the visit of Messi will be his second visit to India in a gap of few days, on 17 November his Argentina team will have a friendly match with Australia in the state of Kerala, in Kaloor Stadium at Kochi. He will be coming to Kochi on 14 November and he might also undertake additional promotional engagements. Messi has only visited India once in the history and that was in 2010, when Argentina had an encounter with Venezuela at Kolkata in a friendly match, which was also his first time as captain.

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour Plans

Even though the Kolkata Derby match between the Messi All Stars has not been decided and the logistical arrangements are still going on, the buzz and ticket selling appear to show that there is a lot that fans are expecting. Kolkata, so called Mecca of Indian football has one of the oldest and most fanatic clubs in the country, the most memorable ones are Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. When it was suggested that Messi might be seen in a derby in the already football saturated city, there has been hype and rumour mongering, signalling what might be regarded as an heritage/star power merger in December.

