LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo

Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo

A photo of Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant at a Drake concert went viral, sparking dating rumors. Shared on Cambage’s Instagram Story, the image fueled massive social media buzz. Though neither athlete has confirmed a relationship, the moment captivated fans and media with speculation and memes.

Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant (Image Credit - X)
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 15:46:09 IST

Liza Cambage, the towering Australian basketball star, and NBA legend Kevin Durant have triggered a storm of dating rumors after Cambage posted a photo of the two together at a Drake concert. Shared via her Instagram Story, the snap showed them smiling and standing close in a VIP section, seemingly relaxed and enjoying the show.

Dressed in a sleek black outfit, Cambage stood out next to Durant’s laid-back streetwear style. The image instantly went viral, setting off waves of speculation across sports media and social platforms.

The Image That Lit Up the Internet

As the image made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, memes and speculation flooded the internet. Hashtags like #CambageDurant and #LizaCambage trended globally, with fans joking about their potential offspring and debating whether the post hinted at romance or was simply playful.

Despite the buzz, neither Durant nor Cambage has commented publicly on their relationship status. There’s been no confirmation from credible outlets, and no additional posts have followed. As it stands, the viral moment remains an intriguing mystery.

Two Basketball Icons in the Spotlight

Cambage, now playing for Sichuan Yuanda in the Chinese WCBA, continues to make headlines both on and off the court. In addition to leading her team to a championship, she gained media attention earlier this year after launching an OnlyFans account, claiming it earned her more in one week than her entire WNBA career.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion, is known for his elite performance and private personal life. While he’s been linked to celebrities in the past, he rarely addresses rumors. His appearance in Cambage’s story is a rare public moment with another high-profile athlete.

Why the Photo Went Viral

With two global basketball stars in one candid frame and the high-profile backdrop of a Drake concert, the timing was perfect for internet wildfire. Add Cambage’s bold public persona and Durant’s global fame, and it’s no surprise the image exploded across fan communities and media alike.

Also Read: Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Arrest, Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman

Tags: Kevin DurantLiza Cambagenba

RELATED News

Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee Opens Up About WWE Experience: ‘They Made Me Play an Anime Character’
Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Arrest, Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?