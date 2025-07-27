Home > Sports > Lucas Chevalier: The Next PSG Goal Keeper?

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that French goalie Lucas Chevalier has agreed to the PSG project, and that Lille will now negotiate a transfer fee.

Lucas, who was recently crowned Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2024–25 season, has made a reputation for himself as one of the greatest young goalkeepers in Ligue 1.
In what could signal a monumental shift in goalkeeping hierarchy at Paris Saint Germain, the capital club is advanced in negotiations with Lille’s 23 year old goalie prospect Lucas Chevalier. According to various reports, a five‑year deal is agreed in principle only the transfer fee remains to be agreed with Lille with an estimated transfer fee expected to be around €40 million.

Chevalier, contracted to Lille until 2027, has attracted attention after a brilliant 2024–25 campaign in the Ligue 1, recording 48 appearances in all competitions, 13 clean sheets, winning Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year, and was selected into the UNFP Team of the Year. At PSG, Chevalier’s prospective arrival depends on the uncertain future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract discussions haven’t progressed. Donnarumma found himself entering the final year of his contract that runs until 2026, and as he enters 2026, he is hesitant to transition to PSG’s performance pay scheme, causing tension with sporting advisor Luis Campos’ new compensation philosophy.

Donnarumma to English Premier League?

Olivier Letang, Lille’s president, is known for sticking to his Guns during negotiations, this poses a challenge as each euro PSG invests is one less to secure Chevalier. At present, Donnarumma’s situation is being monitored by every Premier League club, especially by Manchester United, Manchester City, and even Chelsea, all of whom are watching the developments whenever the Italian decides to leave. Chevalier himself has taken there time, not making haste in any decision. He’s still grounded at Lille and has recently turned down offers such as Bournemouth, to keep a sense of continuity within a comfortable environment. 

What happens next?

If Chevalier’s move is formalised, it would provide a glimpse of PSG’s potentially strategic change in reinstating a commitment to a profile of high potential French talent, increasingly influenced by the Bayern Munich approach of developing home grown talent rather than acquiring well known international talents.

