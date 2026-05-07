Lucknow Current Weather Report for LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Tonight? Here are the Updates

Lucknow Weather: On May 7, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play a rematch in the Indian Premier League 2026 in Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. With just two victories from nine games thus far, LSG is at the bottom of the standings. They will be motivated to put on a great show and earn their third victory of the year because their chances of making the playoffs are in jeopardy. On the other hand, with six victories from nine games, RCB is ranked second in the standings. They will be eager to recover from a recent loss, earn their seventh victory, and strengthen their standing in the standings. However, the Lucknow weather has put the fans and the teams in some worry. There are some chances of rain with the forecasts showing a bit of cloud cover. With both teams needing a win for different reasons, a washed-out clash could dampen the mood in both dressing rooms.

Lucknow Weather Today 7 May: Temperature & Conditions at Ekana Cricket Stadium

With the possibility of rain hovering over Lucknow during the LSG vs RCB game, the weather might become a big topic of discussion. The India Meteorological Department predicts that there will be thunderstorm activity in Lucknow this week. According to the IMD’s extended forecast, there will be thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds. Forecasts for the evening indicate cloudy skies with the possibility of rain and mild thunderstorms in and around Lucknow, but daytime temperatures are likely to stay warm. Therefore, if conditions worsen later in the evening, the match between LSG and RCB may be postponed, interrupted, or even shortened.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report: How Conditions Will Impact the Match

The idea of open stadiums has made it possible for the weather to significantly affect cricket matches. The match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight may be interrupted by rain. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) approach may be used if the rain spell lasts longer than a predetermined amount of time. Teams batting second have generally benefited if this occurs.

LSG vs RCB Toss Impact: How Lucknow Weather Can Impact Team Strategy

The toss is greatly influenced by the weather, just as it is during the entire game of cricket. The weather in Lucknow may have a significant impact on the LSG vs RCB toss at Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight. Even though history or pitch conditions may indicate otherwise, teams frequently decide to bowl first if they win the toss due to the chance of rain. Teams batting second have a significant advantage in games that are shortened due to rain or any other reason because their target may vary based on the number of overs lost. In the meantime, the side batting first has no idea what their opponent’s amended goal would be, even if it rains during the first innings and overs are lost.

Lucknow Weather & Cricket Play Report — Last 10 Days

Date Rain Status Cricket Match Situation May 7, 2026 Chance of evening rain/thunderstorms Rain may interrupt tonight’s IPL match May 6, 2026 Mostly dry Cricket fully possible May 5, 2026 Light rain/showers Minor interruption possible May 4, 2026 Heavy rain and thunderstorms Cricket not possible May 3, 2026 Moderate rain Match/play likely delayed May 2, 2026 Passing showers Short rain interruptions possible May 1, 2026 Dry and hot Good conditions for cricket Apr 30, 2026 Mostly dry Cricket possible Apr 29, 2026 Dry weather Ideal for cricket Apr 28, 2026 Clear skies Excellent playing conditions

Last 5 IPL Matches at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date Match Score Result Apr 26, 2026 LSG vs KKR LSG 155/8, KKR 155/7 KKR won in Super Over Apr 22, 2026 LSG vs RR LSG 119/10, RR 159/6 RR won by 40 runs Apr 12, 2026 LSG vs GT LSG 164/8, GT 165/3 GT won by 7 wickets Apr 1, 2026 LSG vs DC LSG 141/10, DC 145/4 DC won by 6 wickets May 27, 2025 LSG vs RCB LSG 227/3, RCB 230/4 RCB won by 6 wickets

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