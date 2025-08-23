LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

PSG coach Luis Enrique justified Ousmane Dembele's failed penalty as the team defeated Angers 1-0, stating that he chose to take the chance and that one is normal.

Enrique's backing demonstrates his faith in Dembele and the team's ability to achieve their goals both domestically and beyond.
Enrique's backing demonstrates his faith in Dembele and the team's ability to achieve their goals both domestically and beyond.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 17:47:26 IST

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has defended Ousmane Dembele after he missed a penalty in the club first win in the ongoing Ligue 1 against Angers, this weekend.

What did Luis Enrique say about Ousmane Dembele?

Especially after this miss by the French winger in the 25th minute, Enrique made it clear that such are normal in the game of football. In another display of power he added to his authority claiming that, “I am the boss and this was my choice to give the penalty to Dembele to take.”

A quick review of PSG vs Angers 

The game at Parc des Princes saw PSG control the game territory as they had a total of 21 shots with four hitting the target. Enrique accepted that the manner in which Angers defended caused them problems and the condition of the pitch did not help PSG in playing to their strength. He also emphasized the importance of clean sheet as PSG had scored two consecutive clean sheets in a season opener in Ligue 1 only once before in the season of 2017-18. The input of the coach into the transfer of Dembele demonstrates that the coach believed in the abilities of the player and wanted to keep the team atmosphere positive. Here, the role of Enrique as the leader of PSG and the determination of the team will be a decisive factor in their goal to become national and international champions. 

Luis Enrique places his faith in Ousmane Dembele 

By coming in defence of Dembele, Enrique was communicating firmly to all his players that they should expect to make mistakes as they are players and other wise they should be held accountable and trusted. This style provides a healthy dressing room atmosphere that keeps the team player motivated and concentrated. The role of someone who inspires confidence during pressure filled encounters like domestic competitions and European games is critical when it comes to team unity, faculties to shrug off the pressure and the attainment of long term successful existence in the league as well. Enrique along with Dembele has the capability of leading the team to seek excellence, consistency, and flexibility in the challenges faced leading the team both at the national and international level to win a trophy in all their competitions with the help of Dembele besides his statements of him seeking to win a trophy in his first season PSG has high ambitions of winning a trophy in all competitions.

Also Read: God’s Own Country Welcomes The GOAT Of Football!

Tags: Ligue 1Luis EnriqueOusmane DembelePSGPSG vs Angers

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’
Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’
Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’
Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?