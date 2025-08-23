Luis Enrique Confident About Ousmane Dembele, Says ‘He Will Bounce Back’

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has defended Ousmane Dembele after he missed a penalty in the club first win in the ongoing Ligue 1 against Angers, this weekend.

What did Luis Enrique say about Ousmane Dembele?

Especially after this miss by the French winger in the 25th minute, Enrique made it clear that such are normal in the game of football. In another display of power he added to his authority claiming that, “I am the boss and this was my choice to give the penalty to Dembele to take.”

A quick review of PSG vs Angers

The game at Parc des Princes saw PSG control the game territory as they had a total of 21 shots with four hitting the target. Enrique accepted that the manner in which Angers defended caused them problems and the condition of the pitch did not help PSG in playing to their strength. He also emphasized the importance of clean sheet as PSG had scored two consecutive clean sheets in a season opener in Ligue 1 only once before in the season of 2017-18. The input of the coach into the transfer of Dembele demonstrates that the coach believed in the abilities of the player and wanted to keep the team atmosphere positive. Here, the role of Enrique as the leader of PSG and the determination of the team will be a decisive factor in their goal to become national and international champions.

Luis Enrique places his faith in Ousmane Dembele

By coming in defence of Dembele, Enrique was communicating firmly to all his players that they should expect to make mistakes as they are players and other wise they should be held accountable and trusted. This style provides a healthy dressing room atmosphere that keeps the team player motivated and concentrated. The role of someone who inspires confidence during pressure filled encounters like domestic competitions and European games is critical when it comes to team unity, faculties to shrug off the pressure and the attainment of long term successful existence in the league as well. Enrique along with Dembele has the capability of leading the team to seek excellence, consistency, and flexibility in the challenges faced leading the team both at the national and international level to win a trophy in all their competitions with the help of Dembele besides his statements of him seeking to win a trophy in his first season PSG has high ambitions of winning a trophy in all competitions.

