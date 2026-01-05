Magnus Carlsen Brutally Trolls Manchester United After Ruben Amorim’s Sack, Says ‘Just Took Them A Year To…’

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Ruben Amorim, and the drama surrounding his exit has found an unexpected commentator, five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen.

Known for his precision on the chessboard, Carlsen has now delivered a brutal “checkmate” off it, leaving football fans and Manchester United supporters talking.

Carlsen, an ardent football fan, resurfaced a tweet he made nearly a year ago calling for Amorim’s dismissal following a string of poor results.

This time, the Norwegian grandmaster needed just six words to land the blow: “Just took them a year to see it.” His timing could not have been more perfect, as the Red Devils announced Amorim’s sacking shortly after an explosive press conference in which he insisted he was hired as the club’s manager, not merely a head coach comments widely seen as a direct challenge to the club’s hierarchy.

Just took them a year to see it https://t.co/at6DkaSZ6i — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) January 5, 2026







Amorim’s shocking exit

The decision to part ways with Amorim came just 14 months after his appointment and was reportedly driven by a combination of factors, including what Manchester United executives described as his “emotional and inconsistent behaviour” and a refusal to adapt his preferred 3-4-3 system.

According to Sky Sports News, a meeting between Amorim and director of football Jason Wilcox last Friday highlighted tactical disagreements, with United’s management reportedly dissatisfied with Amorim’s negative and emotional response.

Following a Monday morning meeting with CEO Omar Berrada and Wilcox, United concluded that Amorim’s position had become untenable. While the club initially sought stability and structure when appointing him, Amorim’s inability to evolve his tactics led to a breakdown of confidence within the management team.

Despite claims that this was not purely about his tactical preference, it was clear that Amorim’s rigidity in adapting to the team’s evolving needs played a central role in his dismissal.

Carlsen, meanwhile, has been at the opposite end of the spectrum, achieving remarkable success on the global stage. Last weekend, he claimed both the World Rapid and World Blitz titles in Doha, adding the 19th and 20th global crowns to his illustrious career.

The juxtaposition of Carlsen’s triumphs with Manchester United’s turmoil has not gone unnoticed, and fans were quick to point out the irony of a chess grandmaster outmaneuvering football executives with a single, perfectly-timed tweet.

The Norwegian’s comment has now gone viral, with social media users praising his foresight and wit. Manchester United, however, remain embroiled in familiar chaos, struggling to find a clear direction following Amorim’s exit.

As Carlsen continues to dominate in chess, the Red Devils are left facing a different kind of challenge one that requires strategy, adaptation, and perhaps a lesson in humility.

