Home > Sports > Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry His Longtime Irish Partner- Here's Everything About Former Star Cricketer's Soon-To-Be Bride

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry His Longtime Irish Partner- Here’s Everything About Former Star Cricketer’s Soon-To-Be Bride

Meet Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan’s Irish partner set to marry him in Feb 2026, know her career, education & life story. Know more about her in this article.

Meet Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan’s Irish partner set to marry him in Feb 2026. (Photo: IG/sophieshine9)
Meet Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan’s Irish partner set to marry him in Feb 2026. (Photo: IG/sophieshine9)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 5, 2026 19:20:32 IST

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry His Longtime Irish Partner- Here’s Everything About Former Star Cricketer’s Soon-To-Be Bride

Former Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan is all set to start a new chapter in his personal life. Reports suggest that the star batsman will marry his longtime partner, Sophie Shine, an Irish national, in February 2026. 

The wedding is expected to be a lavish affair in Delhi-NCR during the third week of February, with prominent names from the worlds of cricket and Bollywood anticipated to attend. 

According to sources, Dhawan is personally involved in the planning, treating the ceremony with “quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude.”

More about Sophie Shine

So, who is Sophie Shine, the woman about to become Shikhar Dhawan’s wife? Sophie Shine, 35, is currently based in Abu Dhabi, where she works as a Senior Vice President in product consultation at Northern Trust Corporation, a reputed financial services firm. 

A graduate of the Limerick Institute of Technology in Ireland, Sophie holds a degree in Marketing and Management. Her early education took place at Castleroy College, Ireland. 

Over the years, she has built an impressive professional career while maintaining a low-profile personal life.

Sophie has also gained a significant social media presence, with over 340,000 followers on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her life, including moments with Shikhar Dhawan. The couple’s relationship came into the public eye when they were spotted together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Reports indicate that they first met in Dubai a few years ago, became close friends, and have been living together for over a year.

Shikhar Dhawan’s first marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee

For Shikhar Dhawan, this will be his second marriage. He was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, a Melbourne-based kickboxer, in 2012. The couple, who have a son named Zorawar, officially divorced in October 2023. 

Dhawan has been candid about the challenges of co-parenting since the separation, especially regarding his ability to spend time with his son.

The upcoming wedding marks a fresh start for the cricketer. While the details of the ceremony are being closely guarded, media reports suggest that preparations are already in full swing. 

The event is expected to be a grand celebration, reflecting the couple’s happiness and commitment.

Sophie Shine’s professional accomplishments and graceful public persona have won her admiration among cricket fans and social media followers alike. As she prepares to marry one of India’s celebrated cricketers, many are eager to know more about her life, career, and journey alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

From her roots in Ireland to building a career in Abu Dhabi, and now stepping into the spotlight as Shikhar Dhawan’s soon-to-be wife, Sophie Shine represents both a new beginning and a personal milestone in the cricketer’s life.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry His Longtime Irish Partner- Here’s Everything About Former Star Cricketer’s Soon-To-Be Bride

QUICK LINKS