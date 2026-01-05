Shikhar Dhawan All Set To Marry Again, Former Indian Cricketer Gears Up For Wedding With Longtime Girlfriend Sophie Shine, Check Wedding Date Here

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will tie the knot with Sophie Shine, an Irish national, according to a Hindustan Times report. The wedding is set to take place in third week of February in Delhi-NCR with big names from both cricket and Bollywood in attendance.

“It’s a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude,” a source shares. The source also notes that Shikhar has been “personally involved in the planning” to ensure the wedding reflects where he is in life now.

The two had met in Dubai years ago and their friendship gradually turned into a relationship. The two have been reportedly been living together for over a year and are said to be serious about building a life together.

Shikhar was earlier married to Australia-based Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, 11-year-old Zoravar Dhawan.







In August 2024, the left-handed batter had bid adieu to all forms of the game through a social media post.

On a video posted on his social media account, Dhawan said, “I am standing at that juncture in my life where I can only see the past memories. My dream was always to play for India and it came true and for that I’m grateful to a lot of people. My family, my coaches Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, under whom I learnt to play cricket. Also my team, the people I played with for years. I got another family in them. I got fame and fortune and the love of everyone.

Shikhar Dhawan celebrating Christmas with Sophie Shine. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/tuVAn8ZS7F — Ajay Yadav (@Ajayyadav_0103) December 25, 2025







“But it’s important to turn the page to move forward in life and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.

“And now that I’m concluding my cricket journey, there’s peace in my heart, that I played a lot for my country. I’m grateful to all my fans for all the love. I’ve told myself don’t feel sad that you won’t play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.”

Dhawan was an integral part of the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dominance, Smashes Yet Another Quick-Fire Fifty Against South Africa U19 | WATCH