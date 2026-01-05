LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dominance, Smashes Yet Another Quick-Fire Fifty Against South Africa U19 | WATCH

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dominance, Smashes Yet Another Quick-Fire Fifty Against South Africa U19 | WATCH

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was on song for India U19 against South Africa U19 after he struck another aggressive fifty for the side

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 5, 2026 18:45:55 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dominance, Smashes Yet Another Quick-Fire Fifty Against South Africa U19 | WATCH

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was on fire against South Africa U19 after the India U19 captain smashed a 24-ball 68. The aggressive left-handed batter hammered 10 maximums and a four during his quick-fire knock. India were handed a target of 246 with Aaron George and Suryavanshi starting off in a perfect manner.

The two batters put up 67 for the first wicket before George departed for 20 off 19. Suryavanshi continued his strokeplay before getting dismissed by Michael Kruiskamp after getting caught by Daniel Bosman.

Earlier, Kishan Kumar Singh rattled the South African batting unit to bag four wickets. He returned with figures of 4/46 in 8.3 overs. Ambrish scalped a couple while Khilan Patel, Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran picked up one wicket apiece. Jason Rowles was the pick of the batters for South Africa as he notched up a hundred. Rowles struck 114 off 113. But he didn’t really get the support from the other end and the side was bundled out for 245.













India were 103/2 in the chase after 11 overs when the match was delayed by lightning. 

The Suryavanshi-led side is presently leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by 25 runs (D/L Method).

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 6:16 PM IST
Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South AfricaVaibhav Suryvanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dominance, Smashes Yet Another Quick-Fire Fifty Against South Africa U19 | WATCH

QUICK LINKS