Home > Sports > Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details

Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details

Virat Kohli will not be featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 5, 2026 17:37:03 IST

Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details

Virat Kohli will not feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Railways on Tuesday (January 6). NewsX has reliably learnt that the star Indian batter will not be a part of the Delhi team for the above mentioned match but might play the game against Haryana on January 8.

Kohli has been in an incredible form in the List A format. After a couple of disappointing outings in Australia, he made a roaring comeback to form and hit 6 50+ scores. The former India skipper ended the Australian tour with a match-winning half-century and followed it up with two centuries on the trot against South Africa at home. 

He then struck a brisk half-century to conclude the series against the Proteas. Virat returned to play Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and hammered a hundred against Andhra and then a half-century against Gujarat. Kohli has been named in the ODI squad for the New Zealand series at home. The side will be led by Shubman Gill. 

Delhi Squad: Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja

Also Read: Delhi vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Feature in the January 6 Group D Clash?

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 5:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi vs RailwaysVijay Hazare Trophy

Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details








