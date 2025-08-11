LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT

Maharaja Trophy 2025 from August 11-28: Check match schedule, timings, and live streaming details on TV, online, and OTT.

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: August 11, 2025 10:44:33 IST

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch All Matches

The much-anticipated Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from August 11 to August 28, 2025. Organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), this exciting T20 league will feature top domestic and international stars, promising thrilling encounters at the crease. This year, matches will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and other key venues across Karnataka.

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Date, Time, Where To Watch

Match Schedule – Date & Time


 The tournament will run for over two weeks, with league matches scheduled every day. Most afternoon matches will start at 1:30 PM IST, while the evening fixtures will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The semi-finals and final will be played in prime-time evening slots to allow maximum viewership.

Where to Watch Live on TV


Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 will broadcast all Maharaja Trophy 2025 matches live with regional or English commentary. Other Star Sports network channels may also telecast selected matches as per the schedule.

Maharaja Trophy 2025: Where to watch live Online/Website

Anybody with an affinity for online streaming can watch these matches free (with ads) on the official Star Sports website. Otherwise, the scorecards, highlights, live commentary, and updates for some matches will be available on KSCA’s official website.

Maharaja Trophy 2025: Where to watch live on OTT


Disney+ Hotstar picked up the digital streaming rights for the Maharaja Trophy 2025. The subscribers can watch all the matches live in HD and with multi-language commentary options, all match replays, and highlights. The OTT stream is available to smartphone users as well as to smart TV users.

With the Maharaja Trophy 2025 uniting the crème de la crème of cricket talent, this one is well-entertaining, on television, online, and on OTT! It could not get any easier-whether you are at home or on the move-to catch live action.

Tags: Karnataka T20 LeagueKSCA T20 2025Maharaja Trophy 2025Maharaja Trophy live streamingMaharaja Trophy OTTMaharaja Trophy scheduleMaharaja Trophy TV channels

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT

