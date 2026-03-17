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Home > Sports News > Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: X
Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 17, 2026 22:53:49 IST

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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Real Madrid showed why they are referred to as the Kings of Europe as they defeated Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16. Fede Valverde starred for the Spanish giants as he scored a hat-trick. In spite of having more possession, Man City could not manage to stop the 15-time champions from taking multiple attempts at their goal.

Los Blanocs took 11 shots, out of which seven were on target. Meanwhile, Man City managed only five shots on target out of their nine in total. 

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has their task cut out for them ahead of the crucial second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Following Real Madrid’s crushing 3-0 loss at the Bernabéu last week, which was fueled by an amazing Federico Valverde hat-trick, the manager has admitted that his squad needs to be “perfect” to survive. The 15-time champions are still heavy favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, but it may be an exciting match at the Etihad Stadium if Manchester City can revert to their previous form. A goal early on, particularly from Erling Haaland, would enable City to rally.

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When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 17 March 2026.

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match start?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 17 March, 2026.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match be played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.  

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match in India?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL Round of 16, 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Wednesday, 17 March, 2026.

Also Read: EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 10:53 PM IST
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Tags: Etihad StadiumManchesterManchester CityManchester City vs Real Madridreal madridUCLUEFA Champions League

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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

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Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

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