Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India

Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India

The Manchester Derby is back on 14 September 2025 that sees Manchester City hosting Manchester United at the Etihad in the highly competitive Premier League. Kick off for Indian viewers is 9:00 PM IST.

(Image Credit: Premier League via X)
(Image Credit: Premier League via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 14, 2025 14:22:12 IST

Manchester City will host Manchester United at the Etihad stadium on Sunday, 14 September 2025, and the much anticipated Manchester Derby is on the Premier League calendar. It is one of the landmark matches of the season, bragging rights among the locals, a long and a rich history, and a lot of pressure on both ends.

When and Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India?

In India the kick off time will be 9:00 PM IST to provide the fans with an evening spectacle. The two clubs have started the campaign with a checkered record, City have been unable to maintain their consistency throughout despite huge names being brought in, and United have also displayed an inconsistent streak of good results, as well as bad results. Star Sports will be the Indian TV on which one can watch the match live. Broadcasting will be done through JioHotstar which has emerged as the destination of the Premier League. When not in the UK, the official site of Manchester City provides a list of TV broadcasts, some of which are Disney+ Hotstar (India) and numerous international sports broadcasts, depending on where you are.



Team News Manchester City vs Manchester United 

Before the game, there is some added interest, both teams have already conducted a series of high profile transfers during the off season, with United reinforcing their attack, and City having changed a number of central positions. This derby does not only test form, but it also checks the integration of new signings, the defense, and how individual managers are able to withstand the pressure. With a historical intensity of the Manchester vs United games, there is much to be expected. The fans will expect a battle of wit, strategic chess among the management and probably acting geniuses by the star players. It is also important to have all the information about when and where to watch so that no minute of the event is missed. 

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will Ind vs Pak Boycott Dim The Iconic Rivalry?

Tags: Manchester CityManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester DerbyManchester Derby 2025Manchester UnitedWhen And Where To Watch In India

RELATED News

Unmukt Chand backs India ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan
1st ODI: India Women winn toss; opt to bat first against Australia
Will Shubman Gill Play India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match After Injury Concerns?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will Ind vs Pak Boycott Dim The Iconic Rivalry?
"Lazy tag doesn't bother me, fast bowlers have the toughest job": Mohammed Shami on Virat Kohli's jibe

LATEST NEWS

India's Logistics & Industrial leasing hits 30.7 MSF in H1 2025
Threat To Demolish Somnath Temple: Pakistani Sports Analyst Shahnawaz Rana Says ‘Out Cricket Team Can Blow Up Somnath Temple’
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
5 Common Things Around Your Home That Attracts Snakes and How To Prevent Them
Journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others booked for obstructing pedestrian movement during event in Kochi
Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match
‘Bangladesh Is Better Than India’: Mahua Moitra Refuses Bangladeshi Infiltration, Says ‘No One Wants To Live In India’
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”
Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India
Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India
Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India
Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India

QUICK LINKS