Manchester Derby 2025: When And Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India

Manchester City will host Manchester United at the Etihad stadium on Sunday, 14 September 2025, and the much anticipated Manchester Derby is on the Premier League calendar. It is one of the landmark matches of the season, bragging rights among the locals, a long and a rich history, and a lot of pressure on both ends.

When and Where To Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United In India?

In India the kick off time will be 9:00 PM IST to provide the fans with an evening spectacle. The two clubs have started the campaign with a checkered record, City have been unable to maintain their consistency throughout despite huge names being brought in, and United have also displayed an inconsistent streak of good results, as well as bad results. Star Sports will be the Indian TV on which one can watch the match live. Broadcasting will be done through JioHotstar which has emerged as the destination of the Premier League. When not in the UK, the official site of Manchester City provides a list of TV broadcasts, some of which are Disney+ Hotstar (India) and numerous international sports broadcasts, depending on where you are.

What are your predictions for Sunday’s matches? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/OI5cH7oAla — Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2025







Team News Manchester City vs Manchester United

Before the game, there is some added interest, both teams have already conducted a series of high profile transfers during the off season, with United reinforcing their attack, and City having changed a number of central positions. This derby does not only test form, but it also checks the integration of new signings, the defense, and how individual managers are able to withstand the pressure. With a historical intensity of the Manchester vs United games, there is much to be expected. The fans will expect a battle of wit, strategic chess among the management and probably acting geniuses by the star players. It is also important to have all the information about when and where to watch so that no minute of the event is missed.

