Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 08:47:07 IST

Manchester [UK], September 15 (ANI): Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the derby at the Etihad Stadium, as per Sky Sports.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the first half with a fine header, but Ruben Amorim’s men stayed in the contest until Haaland took charge after half-time. The Norwegian showed his trademark composure to put the game beyond United.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was making his Premier League debut, produced a stunning save to deny Bryan Mbeumo, while Benjamin Sesko found himself isolated and unable to influence the game. United worked hard but lacked the sharpness in front of goal, something Haaland delivered in abundance for City.

United wasted plenty of chances in the closing stages. City’s win was crucial after two consecutive defeats before the international break, taking Pep Guardiola’s men above their rivals, who remain stuck on four points from four matches.

The Etihad crowd paid their respects to boxing legend Ricky Hatton, whose passing was announced earlier in the day, chanting his name late in the game. The result was certainly one he would have cherished.

“I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family,” Phil Foden said as he dedicated this win to Hatton, as quoted from Sky Sports.

“It was all for him and we are delighted with the result,” he noted.

For Foden, this was a special night as well. Making his first start of the season after skipping England duty to regain fitness, he looked lively, confident, and fully over his ankle troubles. From dropping deep to orchestrate play to timing his runs to support Haaland, he was everywhere.

After a dip in form last season, following his Player of the Year heroics the year before, Foden looks ready to rediscover his best. For Guardiola and City, that could be a massive lift in the campaign ahead. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Erling HaalandGianluigi DonnarummaManchester CityManchester Derbyphil-fodenpremier league

QUICK LINKS