Master Plan Or A Knee Injury? Seth Rollins’ Almost Final Act

WWE had intended for Seth Rollins to execute one of the biggest surprises in SummerSlam history. Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Rollins was going to cash in the Money in the Bank contract right after Gunther and CM Punk wrestled Night One of SummerSlam on August 2, 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The heel turn was to build off Rollins’ legitimate looking knee injury suffered on July 12 at Saturday Night’s Main Event against LA Knight. The injury storyline looked real enough to keep Rollins off the card, but it has been reported that WWE did not abandon the cash in storyline, even after the injury news broke.

What is this “great” story?

Meltzer framed the original booking as a “great” story: Punk wins the title, Rollins shocks the crowd with the cash in, and does it with many fans doubting his health, only to leave as the World Heavyweight Champion. Whether or not the company is still planning on going through with it is unknown, given that WWE has heavily relied on surprise and that the predictability was way in advance for some fans.

With the main event on Night One expected to end with the championship match and rumors circulating that Rollins could be making a return, SummerSlam has the potential to have several jaw dropping moments. While we don’t know if this is still the plan or if it was scrapped altogether, it’s one of the biggest question marks going into the weekend. The uncertainty with Seth’s injury, true or elaborate work, definitely added to fan speculation and backstage discussions.

To sum up here: WWE had a blueprint for a SummerSlam classic return and cash in moment. At least as of mid to late July, this was still on the books. However, whether or not Rollins appears with the briefcase or not, or written off altogether will have ramifications with WWE’s booking and future direction of feuds.

