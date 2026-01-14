LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

The post-divorce conflict between MC Mary Kom and her ex-husband Karung Onkholer has intensified, with Mary Kom accusing him of financial misconduct and Onler denying the charges. In return, Onler has made personal allegations about Mary Kom’s conduct during their marriage, claiming he has evidence.

Mary Kom With Family. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Mary Kom With Family. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 14, 2026 19:17:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

The bitter post-divorce dispute between boxing icon MC Mary Kom and her former husband Karung Onkholer, also known as Onler, has taken a new turn with serious allegations being exchanged by both sides.

Mary Kom recently spoke publicly about her financial concerns

Mary Kom recently spoke publicly about her financial concerns, claiming that Onler misused money she earned during her boxing career. She alleged that he took loans in her name, mortgaged properties owned by her, and transferred assets without her full knowledge or consent. These issues came to light during a Lok Adalat hearing and later in media interviews. Mary Kom said she became aware of the financial problems after an injury kept her out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Onler has strongly denied all financial allegations, calling them false and baseless. According to media reports, he pointed to his current life in a rented house in Delhi as proof that he did not misuse large sums of money. He challenged Mary Kom to present documents to support her claims, saying, “If she wants to accuse me, she should bring proof.”

In response, Onler also made personal allegations against Mary Kom related to their marriage, which lasted from 2005 until their divorce in 2023. He claimed that she was involved in extramarital relationships. He first referred to an alleged incident in 2013 involving a junior boxer, which he said caused family tensions but was later settled. He further alleged that from 2017 onwards, Mary Kom was in a relationship with someone associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy.

Onler stated that he has evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that include the name of the person involved. He said he remained silent for years and spoke out only after Mary Kom made public accusations against him.
He clarified that he has no issue with Mary Kom moving on after their divorce. “We are divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to remarry,” he said. However, he objected to being blamed without proof and maintained that he supported her throughout their marriage.

Mary Kom and Onler have four children together—twins born in 2007, a son born in 2013, and an adopted daughter in 2018. What was once a private family matter has now become a widely discussed public issue. As of now, there has been no public response from Mary Kom or her representatives to Onler’s latest claims.

The dispute between Mary Kom and Karung Onkholer continues to unfold in public, with serious claims and counterclaims from both parties. With no immediate response from Mary Kom to the latest allegations, the situation remains unresolved and under public scrutiny.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 7:17 PM IST
MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair
MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair
MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair
MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

