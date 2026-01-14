LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: Mumbai is back to the Winning ways with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading from the front by winning two back to games where as UP Warriorz are yet to win a game by Now. Meg lanning and co has to find the winning ways for the warriors by finding out the right balance of Squad.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 14, 2026 18:49:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

 UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is  likely to be played behind closed doors, without spectators, at the DY Patil stadium due to municipal corporation elections in Navi Mumbai on January 15.

Supporters and players would be disappointed alike if the plan goes through. Most women’s international cricketers refer to the DY Patil Stadium as the unofficial home of the Indian team, which was only solidified when they won the 2025 World Cup semi-final and final here in front of record crowds.

Mumbai is back to the Winning ways with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading from the front by winning two back to games where as UP Warriorz are yet to win a game by Now. Meg lanning and co has to find the winning ways for the warriors by finding out the right balance of Squad. Harleen ,Shikha and Deepti are yet to perform well where as MI is back to form with both indians and foreign players performing,



When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match ?

  UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians  WPL 2026 is on 15th January 2026 

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match  ?

The match of  UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians   2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026  UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians  Match?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians   Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026   UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians   Match tickets?

 UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians   WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026  UP Warriorz  Match vs Mumbai Indians  Live ?

 THE WPL 2026 UP Warriorz  vs Mumbai Indians  Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

MI :  Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini (wk), Rahila Firdous (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth, S Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha

UPW : Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 6:21 PM IST
First published on: Jan 14, 2026 6:21 PM IST

