UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Match

UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is likely to be played behind closed doors, without spectators, at the DY Patil stadium due to municipal corporation elections in Navi Mumbai on January 15.

Supporters and players would be disappointed alike if the plan goes through. Most women’s international cricketers refer to the DY Patil Stadium as the unofficial home of the Indian team, which was only solidified when they won the 2025 World Cup semi-final and final here in front of record crowds.

Mumbai is back to the Winning ways with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading from the front by winning two back to games where as UP Warriorz are yet to win a game by Now. Meg lanning and co has to find the winning ways for the warriors by finding out the right balance of Squad. Harleen ,Shikha and Deepti are yet to perform well where as MI is back to form with both indians and foreign players performing,

Arrival ➡️ Prep ➡️ Domination ➡️ POTM 💙 pic.twitter.com/V0B8Q4XzgL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 14, 2026







When is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz VS Mumbai Indians Match ?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 is on 15th January 2026

Where is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match ?

The match of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match tickets?

UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 UP Warriorz Match vs Mumbai Indians Live ?

THE WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

MI : Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini (wk), Rahila Firdous (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth, S Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha

UPW : Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott.

