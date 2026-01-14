LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

T20 world cup 2026 will begin on February 7, with Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo. On the same day,  India will face U.S.A in Mumbai.

T20 World Cup Trophy. (Photo Credits: Jay Shah/X)
T20 World Cup Trophy. (Photo Credits: Jay Shah/X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 14, 2026 17:25:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

Cricket fans are getting ready for one of the biggest events in the sport — the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is only a few weeks away. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will run from February 7 to March 8, 2026 and will be the tenth edition of the T20 World Cup.

Key Fixtures and Schedule Highlights

The tournament will begin on February 7,  India will face U.S.A in Mumbai.
Matches will be played across eight venues:
India: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
Sri Lanka: Colombo, Galle, Kandy

India’s Group Matches:

February 7: India vs USA — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)
February 12: India vs Namibia — Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)
February 15: India vs Pakistan — R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:30 PM IST)
February 18: India vs Netherlands — Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

The India vs Pakistan match is the biggest attraction and is expected to break viewership records.
Other major matches include:
Australia vs England on February 10 in Chennai
South Africa vs New Zealand on February 8 in Ahmedabad

When is the T20 World Cup ticket 2026 sales starts ?

The T20 World cup ticket sales second phase starts on 14th january at 7:00 PM

Where does the T20 World cup 2026 ticket sales start ?

The T20 World cup ticket will be available on Book My Show 

What is the ticket prices for T20 World cup ?

The T20 World cup ticket prices

Non India Matches : ₹100-₹150 for general seating 
India matches: ₹500–₹750 onwards for general seating; premium tickets up to ₹10,000
High-demand matches (like India vs Pakistan): Starting from LKR 1,500 (around ₹375) at Sri Lanka venues
Fans are advised to stay alert, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly once bookings open.

India Squad 

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 5:16 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: When, Where & How To Buy Tickets For Marquee Event

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

QUICK LINKS