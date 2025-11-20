LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Meet Aaryavir Sehwag: Fans Call Virender Sehwag's Son The Next Virat Kohli, Know All About His Records, Career Highlights, He Plays For…

Meet Aaryavir Sehwag: Fans Call Virender Sehwag’s Son The Next Virat Kohli, Know All About His Records, Career Highlights, He Plays For…

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legend Virender Sehwag, is emerging as a standout young cricketer with record-breaking knocks, including a double century and a 297 in the Cooch Behar Trophy. His bold batting and strong DPL debut make him one of India’s most promising rising stars.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 20, 2025 21:51:09 IST

Aaryavir Sehwag isn’t just Virender Sehwag’s son; he’s already grabbing attention for his fearless batting and big scores in domestic cricket. Still a teenager, Aaryavir’s making a name for himself. People are watching closely, and not just because of his famous last name.

Who Is Aaryavir Sehwag? Career, Stats & Breakthrough Moments

He grew up in a house filled with cricket talk, watching his dad, one of India’s most explosive openers, tear apart bowling attacks. No shock then, Aaryavir’s picked up that same aggressive attitude at the crease.

Even as a kid, he showed he could handle older bowlers, mixing patience with serious power and timing. Fans say his style feels a lot like his dad’s, there’s swagger to it.

His big moment came in the Cooch Behar Trophy, a top tournament for under-19 players in India. He smashed an unbeaten 200 against Meghalaya, blasting 34 boundaries and two sixes, barely giving bowlers a chance to breathe.

Later, he nearly went even bigger 297 off 309 balls, just three runs short of a triple century. That knock included 51 fours and three sixes. Aaryavir didn’t just pile on runs, he hammered quality bowling too. The story goes, his dad once promised him a Ferrari if he could beat Virender’s highest Test score 319. 

Aaryavir Sehwag’s Cricket Journey

He’s not sticking to just the longer format, either. Aaryavir jumped into the T20 scene with the Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League, picked up for ₹ 8 lakh. In his first game, he wasted no time smashing back-to-back fours off Navdeep Saini, a former RCB speedster. Right away, you could see the confidence and flair.

Through all this, Aaryavir’s kept his feet on the ground. Virender Sehwag often says he doesn’t want his sons to copy him he wants them to make their own way, whether that’s cricket or something else.

But Aaryavir’s set his sights high. He’s talked about wanting an IPL contract, and with the kind of runs he’s scoring, he’s giving himself a real shot.

So why does Aaryavir matter? It’s not just the Sehwag name. He’s proving he belongs through his own performances: big shots, long innings, and that fearless mindset. He’s got the talent, but there’s discipline too. He could be the next big thing maybe another Sehwag lighting up the game, but with his own twist.

As he moves up from youth cricket, people will keep watching, fans, selectors, IPL scouts. For now, with his age-group and DPL performances, Aaryavir’s showing he’s not just following in his dad’s footsteps. He’s setting his own path, and honestly, he looks ready to leave a mark.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:51 PM IST
