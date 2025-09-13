"Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing": Sri Lanka captain ahead of Bangladesh game

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 13 (ANI): As defending champions, Sri Lanka is entering this year’s Asia Cup with confidence, according to Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka. Though the last tournament was won by India in 2023, that edition was played in the ODI format, ahead of the 50-over World Cup, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The Asia Cup alternates formats depending on the upcoming World Cup. In 2023, it was 50 overs; this time, it is T20Is, with the 2026 T20 World Cup around the corner. In fact, Sri Lanka are the reigning champions in the T20I version, having lifted the trophy back in 2022.

“Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said ahead of his team’s first Asia Cup game, against Bangladesh, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“It was a lot of these players that played in that last tournament here (in the UAE) as well. We know that because we are champions, we can go far. The players are using that as motivation,” he added.

While Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are accustomed to the slower, spin-friendly pitches back home, Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka has suggested that the surface in Abu Dhabi is expected to behave differently, offering a new challenge.

“When you’re rating these conditions with other venues in the UAE, I think Abu Dhabi is the best pitch for batters. Once the ball gets softer, it’s much easier to bat here, and the outfield is very nice. Every batsman wants to play in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

The two sides know each other inside out, given the amount of cricket they have played against each other in 2025 alone, three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Sri Lanka had the upper hand in the ODIs and the Test series, but Bangladesh took away the T20Is, setting up an intriguing contest in this edition of the Asia Cup. (ANI)

