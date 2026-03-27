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Home > Sports News > Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR

Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 full schedule announced as Hardik Pandya’s MI begin against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. MI face CSK, RCB, and KKR twice, with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav key players in their title push.

Mumbai Indians made it to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 before being eliminated. Image Credit X/@mipaltan
Mumbai Indians made it to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 before being eliminated. Image Credit X/@mipaltan

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 27, 2026 08:52:19 IST

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Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Schedule: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The grand league will be kicking off its upcoming season tomorrow with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chinnaswamy Stadium. Five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), begin their race to a sixth title on the 29th March in an iconic clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium.

In their 14 league games, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be facing arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB, KKR, Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) twice. They will face SRH, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals once in the league stage. The five-time champions will be ending their season while being mostly away from their home. Three of their last four games will be away from the Wankhede Stadium.

MI Schedule For IPL 2026




Match

Date

Time

Venue

MI vs KKR

March 29

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs MI

April 4

3:30 PM IST

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

RR vs MI

April 7

7:30 PM IST

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

MI vs RCB

April 12

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs MI

April 20

7:30 PM IST

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

MI vs CSK

April 23

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs SRH

April 29

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK vs MI

May 2

7:30 PM IST

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MI vs LSG

May 4

7:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs MI

May 10

7:30 PM IST

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

PBKS vs MI

May 14

7:30 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

KKR vs MI

May 20

7:30 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

MI vs RR

May 24

3:30 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs CSK

The clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has long been the most iconic game in the history of the IPL. It is no surprise that the two teams have won the most titles and would be looking to add a sixth trophy to their already rich history. In the upcoming season, the two teams will face off twice. They will first play against each other at the Wankhede Stadium on the 23rd April in a night game. For the return leg of this iconic rivalry, the two champion sides will clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK playing the hosts on the 2nd of May. 

MI vs RCB

The reigning champions, RCB, will be MI’s second home game of the year. The fans would get to see this high-stakes clash twice during the league stage. RCB has always been a crowd favorite because of Virat Kohli. They will undoubtedly be a formidable team on the field as well, given their championship-winning season from the previous year. MI has a 19-15 advantage over its rivals in 34 encounters between the two teams. The MI vs RCB clash on the 12th of April will certainly be a game where both teams will look to take the bragging rights over the other. But the losing team of that clash will get a chance to settle the scores on the 10th of May at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

MI vs KKR

The Mumbai Indians’ season will begin with a pivotal matchup against the KKR. In the league stage, they will play the three-time champions twice. Despite the one-sided head-to-head record, the MI vs KKR rivalry has provided the fans with many memorable moments. The Mumbai Indians have won 24 of the 35 games played between the two teams. But the three-time winners have also had some significant victories over MI in recent years. Mumbai Indians’ final game on the road in the league stage will be against KKR at the iconic Eden Gardens on the 20th of May.

MI IPL 2026 Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

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Tags: hardik pandyaIPL 2026ipl 2026 schedulejasprit bumrahMImumbaiMumbai Indiansquinton-de-kockrohit sharmasuryakumar yadavtilak-varmaTrent BoultWankhede Stadium

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Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR
Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR
Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR
Mumbai Indians Full Schedule IPL 2026: MI Face CSK, RCB, KKR Twice; Hardik Pandya’s Side to End League Stages vs RR

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