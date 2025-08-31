MI Player’s Instagram Post with Virat Kohli Goes Viral: ‘In the Presence of Greatness’

Mumbai Indians teenager Vignesh Puthur has become the center of attention of the fans after he shared a photograph with Indian batting legend Virat Kohli. The 24-year old spinner shared the image on Instagram earlier today, and it has gone viral on platforms in a matter of hours. The two players were observed in their IPL jerseys.

Vignesh Puthur’s Rise in Mumbai Indians

Puthur is a left-arm wrist spinner who made his entry into IPL with the Mumbai Indians and is of Malappuram, Kerala. In domestic contests in Kerala, he had already hinted at his abilities by the time he hit the larger stage with his name.

He was first noticed when he was playing with the Alleppey Ripples in Kerala T20 League. Despite his limited appearances there, his spin variations were so special that MI scouts came to visit him to give him trials.

This opportunity was fruitful because he was sold at the IPL 2025 mega auction at a price of Rs 30 lakh. His story is a sign of MI approach to supporting young talents rather than depending on the already famous names.

Kohli Moment Steals the Spotlight

In the season, IPL 2025, Puthur was able to have a taste of the highest level action. His debut was against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, where he replaced captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in an ideal performance.

He also participated earlier this April in MI clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Devdutt Padikkal was also sacked by him in his single over, but Kohli smashed a six off him. The young spinner later shared their photo alongside, and put the caption, “In the presence of greatness 👑.”

The twitter post resonated with the fans who were not long in expressing their adoration and excitement at having a rookie spinner sharing space with one of the greatest cricketers in the history of India.

IPL Journey and Preparation

Puthur had gone to South Africa prior to the season to train as a net bowler with MI Cape Town in the SA20 league. That experience provided him with a good exposure before he undertook his maiden IPL.

His performances define the fact that Mumbai Indians still believe in raw potential. Although he lacks senior experience in the sport of cricket, the franchise has supported him as a long-term investment. To Puthur, sharing shoulders with renowned stars like Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are significant learning curves.

MI’s Faith in Young Talent

MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was glorifying about Puthur following his impressive debut against CSK. “I think the idea at MI is always seeing the potential more than anything else. And when we saw him for one of our trials, we saw the potential in him rather than looking into how much cricket he had played in the past,” he said.

Mhambrey further explained, “He spins the ball pretty consistently. Lands the ball on pretty much what [where] we wanted. Is pretty accurate with it. I think those are the tick marks that we look into, but not only that.”

To date, the viral Instagram post featuring Kohli has put Puthur in the spotlight. However, in addition to the social media buzz, the young spinner will be wishing to make his opportunities count to permanent success with Mumbai Indians.

