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Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash

MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash

Tickets for the high-octane Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash on March 29, 2026, are currently available. As the first home game for MI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, demand is at an all-time high.

Mumbai Indians players in frame. (Credits: ANI)
Mumbai Indians players in frame. (Credits: ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 24, 2026 17:47:11 IST

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MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR March 29 Tickets: After an electrifying beginning to the IPL 2026 scheduled to take place on March 28 (Saturday), the Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle it out against KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede stadium. Notably, the tickets have already gone live for the tickets. 

How to buy tickets for the MI vs KKR Match on March 29?

Users have to access the BookMyShow app and website to book the tickets online and pick them up later at the stadium.

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IPL 2026, MI vs KKR March 29 Tickets:

1. Log in to the BookMyShow website using your mobile number or download the app on your device.

2. Utilize the search bar to find IPL tickets, then select IPL 2026.

3. Choose the game for which you want to buy tickets.

4. After choosing the Book Now option, input your Google Pay UPI ID.

5. Select the seat and stand you want to book.

6. Once you have verified your location, select “Proceed to Pay” on the payment page.

7. Click “Continue” after verifying your seat, match, and payment method in the preview box.

8. Complete the payment to finally receive your M-Ticket.

What to do with the M-Ticket?

The M-Ticket for the users will be activated 48 hours before the game.

If you’ve booked a ticket for another person, the “Transfer Ticket” feature can be found below the QR code. The ticket will not appear in the recipient’s account until they agree to the transfer.

So far, the BCCI has only released the IPL 2026 schedule, which is from March 28 to April 12. In this period, both teams will have two home games and two games on the road.

KKR vs MI Squad:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Allah Ghazanfar, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Advises MS Dhoni to Retire Before Playing as Impact Player

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MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash
MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash
MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash
MI vs KKR Tickets Live IPL 2026: How to Book Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tickets Online Sales, Date And Full Booking Guide For Wankhede Clash

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