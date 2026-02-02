Mid-Ring Drama: American Boxer Jarrell Miller Gets His Hairpiece Punched Off During Fight Against Kingsley Ibeh; Big Baby Blames Mother’s Shampoo | Video Goes VIRAL

Jarrell Miller: American heavyweight boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller found himself at the centre of an unexpected viral moment after his hairpiece came off mid-fight during a bout against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The unusual incident unfolded in front of a packed crowd and quickly became a talking point on social media.

Hairpiece Comes Off Mid-Bout

The moment occurred in the second round when a flurry of punches from Ibeh dislodged Miller’s hairpiece. What started as a slight movement soon turned into a full-blown distraction as it slipped off completely. Unfazed by the mishap, Miller calmly removed it and tossed it into the crowd, drawing loud cheers and laughter from fans inside the arena.

Despite the unexpected interruption, Miller stayed focused and continued the bout without showing any sign of embarrassment.

‘Blame My Mother’s Shampoo,’ Says Miller

Addressing the incident after the fight, Miller took the situation in good humour. Instead of blaming his opponent, he jokingly pointed fingers at his mother’s shampoo. Speaking to the presenter, the boxer explained that he had recently used a shampoo at his mother’s home that caused unexpected hair trouble.

“I went to my mama’s house and saw shampoo bottles on the table. I used it and it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair two days ago,” Miller said. He added that he quickly arranged a hairpiece before the fight and embraced the moment when things went wrong. “I’m a comedian. I make fun of myself,” he remarked.

Video Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Clips of the mid-ring moment have since gone viral across social media platforms, racking up thousands of views and shares. Fans flooded the internet with memes and humorous reactions, turning the incident into one of the most talked-about moments from the boxing world this weekend.

