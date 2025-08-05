Home > Sports > Mohammed Siraj Silences Critics With Sharp Reply On Poor Form: ‘I Took 20 Wickets in BGT, Sir’

Mohammed Siraj took five wickets on the final day of the 5th Test against England, helping India win by six runs. He ended the series with 23 wickets. After being questioned about poor form, Siraj replied he had taken 20 wickets in the BGT too, proving his value once again.

Mohammed Siraj Silences Critics with Sharp Reply on Poor Form: 'I Took 20 Wickets in BGT, Sir' (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 5, 2025 11:15:44 IST

Mohammed Siraj helped India win the last Test match against England. The match was played at The Oval. It was the 5th and final match of the series. On the last day, Siraj took five wickets. Because of his bowling, India won the match by just six runs.

Siraj Takes Five Wickets in Final Match

Siraj took wickets of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson. These wickets were very important. England was trying to win the match, but Siraj stopped them. He ended the match with five wickets. In the full series, he took 23 wickets. No other bowler took more than him in the series.

One reporter asked Siraj in a press meeting about his bad form before this series. Siraj gave a quick reply.

“I took 20 wickets in BGT, sir. When Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) was bowling well, my only job was to bowl in partnership as much as possible,” Siraj said.

Siraj Joins Big Names in Indian Cricket

Siraj became only the third Indian fast bowler to take more than 20 wickets in two different Test series. The other two are Kapil Dev and Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj now joins this list.

“I didn’t want to try too much because if I would try hard, I could leak runs, and the pressure would build-up as well,” Siraj said.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah took 32 wickets. But Siraj also worked hard. He bowled the most number of overs in that series. He helped the team with his efforts and energy.

Virat Kohli Happy with Siraj’s Performance

After India won the match, Virat Kohli posted on social media. He was very happy. He praised the full team and gave special praise to Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. They both bowled very well on the last day.

England was at 317 for 4, but after their bowling, England got all out for 367 runs.

“Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him,” Kohli wrote on X.

Siraj Shows He Can Handle Pressure

Siraj proved that he is very good in pressure matches. He always gives full effort. He is now one of India’s best fast bowlers in overseas matches. His performance at The Oval will be remembered for a long time.

