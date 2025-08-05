Home > Sports > Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans

Gautam Gambhir, known for staying calm, broke down in tears after India’s thrilling 6-run win over England at The Oval. A video showed him jumping with joy and getting emotional in the dressing room, showing how much the victory meant to him and the entire team.

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down in Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans (Image Credit - X)
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down in Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 5, 2025 10:47:49 IST

Gautam Gambhir is not someone who shows emotions easily. He is usually serious, even when the team wins. But after India’s close 6-run win over England at The Oval, Gambhir could not stop himself from showing how much it meant to him.

Gautam Gambhir’s Emotions Take Over After Big Win

When Mohammed Siraj got the last wicket, Gambhir jumped into bowling coach Morne Morkel’s arms. He shouted with joy and looked very happy. In a video shared by BCCI, he looked like a different person—full of emotions and excitement.

Later in the video, Gautam Gambhir had tears in his eyes. It was a very touching moment. He has always been calm and quiet, but this win was so special that he could not hold back his feelings.

Match Reaches Final Stage as Gautam Gambhir Watches

The game became very close in the end. England needed only seven runs, with one wicket left. Chris Woakes, who had a shoulder injury, was at the non-striker’s end. Gus Atkinson was the last man trying to win it for England.

Gautam Gambhir looked out the window and gave some advice to his team. Siraj was bowling with full energy. He bowled a fast yorker, and it hit the stumps. That moment gave India the win and made the whole team celebrate loudly.

Siraj’s Wicket Sparks Happy Scenes With Gautam Gambhir

Siraj ran around celebrating with his usual ‘Sui’ move. The players ran to him, cheering and hugging. In the dressing room, Gautam Gambhir hugged assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Everyone was shouting, smiling, and celebrating the big win together.

This win was more than just a match. It meant a lot to the players and coaches, especially to Gambhir. He had gone through tough times with the team, and this win gave him some relief and joy after many months.

Gautam Gambhir Sends a Strong Message After Win

After the game, Gautam Gambhir posted on social media, “We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!” His words showed how proud he was of the team and their fighting spirit till the end.

This win was important for Gambhir. Since the New Zealand series at home last year, things had not gone well for India. With a home series against the West Indies coming up, he will hope the team keeps doing well and builds on this big win.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back At Gautam Gambhir On Workload Management: ‘Do You Think Jawans Complain?’

RELATED News

Lionel Messi’s Visit To Kerala Cancelled: What Happened
Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back At Gautam Gambhir On Workload Management: ‘Do You Think Jawans Complain?’
How and Why Brock Lesnar Returned To WWE At SummerSlam 2025: Insider Report
WWE Raw Results 8/4/25: Roman Reigns And CM Punk Take On Seth Rollins
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

LATEST NEWS

114-Year-Old Doctor Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person – You Won’t Believe What She Still Does Daily
Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US After Donald Trump’s Submarine Move
Excerpt From NDA Parliamentary Party Meet: PM Modi Praises Amit Shah For Longest Serving Union Home Minister
Uttar Pradesh: Parents Carry Baby Overhead While Navigating Flooded Prayagraj Streets
Russia Slams Trump’s Tariffs As “Neocolonial Agenda” — How US-Russia Relations Have Shifted In 2025
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans
Salman Khan’s Bold New Direction: A Period Thriller With Mahesh Narayanan
Shibu Soren’s Last Rites, Hemant Soren Arrives At His Late Father’s Residence
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?