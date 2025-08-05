Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans

Gautam Gambhir is not someone who shows emotions easily. He is usually serious, even when the team wins. But after India’s close 6-run win over England at The Oval, Gambhir could not stop himself from showing how much it meant to him.

Gautam Gambhir’s Emotions Take Over After Big Win

When Mohammed Siraj got the last wicket, Gambhir jumped into bowling coach Morne Morkel’s arms. He shouted with joy and looked very happy. In a video shared by BCCI, he looked like a different person—full of emotions and excitement.

Later in the video, Gautam Gambhir had tears in his eyes. It was a very touching moment. He has always been calm and quiet, but this win was so special that he could not hold back his feelings.

Match Reaches Final Stage as Gautam Gambhir Watches

The game became very close in the end. England needed only seven runs, with one wicket left. Chris Woakes, who had a shoulder injury, was at the non-striker’s end. Gus Atkinson was the last man trying to win it for England.

Gautam Gambhir looked out the window and gave some advice to his team. Siraj was bowling with full energy. He bowled a fast yorker, and it hit the stumps. That moment gave India the win and made the whole team celebrate loudly.

Siraj’s Wicket Sparks Happy Scenes With Gautam Gambhir

Siraj ran around celebrating with his usual ‘Sui’ move. The players ran to him, cheering and hugging. In the dressing room, Gautam Gambhir hugged assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Everyone was shouting, smiling, and celebrating the big win together.

𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗳. 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻! Raw Emotions straight after #TeamIndia‘s special win at the Kennington Oval 🔝#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vhrfv8ditL — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2025

This win was more than just a match. It meant a lot to the players and coaches, especially to Gambhir. He had gone through tough times with the team, and this win gave him some relief and joy after many months.

Gautam Gambhir Sends a Strong Message After Win

After the game, Gautam Gambhir posted on social media, “We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!” His words showed how proud he was of the team and their fighting spirit till the end.

We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! 🇮🇳 Well done boys! pic.twitter.com/lZ5pk4C4A5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2025

This win was important for Gambhir. Since the New Zealand series at home last year, things had not gone well for India. With a home series against the West Indies coming up, he will hope the team keeps doing well and builds on this big win.

