'More than just a car': Aston Martin Aramco unveils new Formula One car in Texas

VIDEO SHOWS: ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO'S NEW FORMULA ONE CAR UNVEILED IN HOUSTON, TEXAS SHOWS: HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 15, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. THE UNVEILING OF ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO’S NEW FORMULA ONE CAR 2. VARIOUS OF FORMULA ONE RACER FERNANDO ALONSO, ARAMCO AMERICAS PRESIDENT AND CEO AHMED AL-MULHEM, AND ARAMCO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND COORDINATION ALI AL-MESHARI, LOOKING AT AND POSING NEAR CAR 3. VARIOUS OF FORMULA ONE RACER FERNANDO ALONSO BEING INTRODUCED 4. (SOUNDBITE)(English) AHMED AL-MULHEM, ARAMCO AMERICAS PRESIDENT AND CEO, SAYING: “Today, we celebrate another milestone: the unveiling of the new Aston Martin Aramco Formula One car livery right here at the Ion, ahead of Austin Grand Prix. This is more than a car design. It’s a symbol of teamwork.” 5. VARIOUS OF ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO’S NEW FORMULA ONE CAR 6. VARIOUS OF ALONSO INSPECTING CAR 7. VARIOUS OF ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO’S NEW FORMULA ONE CAR 8. WOMAN POSING IN FRONT OF CAR 9. ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO’S NEW FORMULA 1 CAR 10. ALONSO BEING INTERVIEWED BY ORGANIZERS NEXT TO CAR 11. ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO’S NEW FORMULA ONE CAR 12. EVENT SETTING AT ION TECH DISTRICT STORY: Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One team unveiled a new car in Houston, Texas on Wednesday (October 15) ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Sunday (October 19). The star of the event was two-time F1 champion and Aston Martin racer Fernando Alonso, a 44-year-old racer who’s been the subject of retirement rumors lately. Before the unveiling of the F1 car, Aramco Americas President and CEO Ahmed AL-Mulhem said the project is more than just a vehicle. “This is more than a car design,” AL-Mulhem said. “It’s a symbol of teamwork.” The theme of the livery car is science, with various equations covering its design. Since 2012, the United States Grand Prix has been held at the Circuit of the Americas motor racing track in Austin, Texas. (Production: Evan Garcia)

