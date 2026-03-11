LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Suryakumar Yadav reveals how advice from Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped guide India to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s what the legendary ‘Thala’ told the Indian skipper before the tournament.

MS Dhoni's Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory. Photo: X
MS Dhoni's Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 11, 2026 15:42:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

India’s historic triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was not just about brilliant performances on the field but also about guidance from one of the game’s greatest leaders. Captain Suryakumar Yadav recently revealed that a crucial piece of advice from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni played an important role in shaping the team’s approach during the tournament.

India successfully defended their title in the global event, marking a remarkable achievement for the team and their captain. With the victory, Suryakumar joined an elite group of Indian leaders who have lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, alongside Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to reporters after returning to Mumbai, Suryakumar shared that he had met Dhoni shortly before the tournament began. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter offered valuable insight on how to handle the pressure and expectations that come with a major ICC competition.

You Might Be Interested In

“I had met him (MS Dhoni) before the tournament, and he told me how to approach an ICC tournament. He told me that we have a good team; we just have to be courageous, and we will definitely win. His reaction after the win was amazing,” Surya said.

The 35-year-old’s leadership has been exceptional since he took over the captaincy in T20 internationals. Under his guidance, India have enjoyed a dominant run, winning 42 of the 52 T20I matches played during his tenure. The success at the 2026 World Cup further cemented his reputation as one of the most effective captains in the format.

Reflecting on the team’s achievement, Suryakumar said winning consecutive T20 World Cup titles was a special moment for the entire squad. India had previously lifted the trophy in the 2024 edition, and repeating the feat on home soil made the accomplishment even more memorable.

“It feels good to win 24 and 26 back-to-back. It is a very special feeling. When we won in 2024, we thought it would be so special to do this again at home in 2026,” Surya told PTI Videos.

Looking ahead, the Indian skipper already has his sights set on the next major milestone for the national team. With cricket set to feature in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Suryakumar believes India can aim for the ultimate prize — an Olympic gold medal.

“The next target is to win the Olympic gold in 2028. The team has good momentum. If India wins the T20 World Cup in the same year, it will be great,” he added.

For Suryakumar, joining the likes of Dhoni and Rohit in the list of Indian captains who have won the T20 World Cup is both humbling and motivating. He acknowledged the legacy created by those leaders and expressed his desire to continue contributing to India’s success in the years ahead.

“It feels good to join that elite company. I am slowly feeling it. It is a very special feeling to be talked about among such great people. I will try to do the same in the future and help India win more trophies.”

With Dhoni’s wisdom guiding him and a confident squad behind him, Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership era is already shaping up to be a memorable chapter in Indian cricket history. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: True Successor Of Thala In CSK— Fans Are Comparing ‘Chetta’ Sanju Samson to MS Dhoni For His T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsIndia Cricket TeamIndian CricketMahendra Singh Dhonirohit sharmasuryakumar yadavt20 world cup

RELATED News

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

Ajit Agarkar vs Gautam Gambhir? Leaked Report Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Clash Among Indian Cricket Stalwarts

IPL 2026: ‘Rajasthan Royals Had A Long-Term Vision For Him’ – Riyan Parag’s Father Parag Das On Captaincy Call

Anand Mahindra Stunned by Manisha Kalyan’s Cristiano Ronaldo-Like Free-Kick, Joins Gurpreet Sandhu in Calling For Mahindra United FC’s ISL Revival

NBA Results: Los Angeles Lakers Rally From Slow Start to Dominate Minnesota Timberwolves 120–106

LATEST NEWS

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

US To Build First Oil Refinery In 50 Years As Crude Oil Prices Cross $100 Per Barrel, What Does It Mean Amid Backdrop Of Iran War? Explained

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Central Bank of India SO Exam 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps Here

Who Is Anshula Kapoor? Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Swears By THIS Packing Trick For A Hassle- Free Travel Guide

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said
MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said
MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said
MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

QUICK LINKS