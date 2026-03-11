MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

India’s historic triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was not just about brilliant performances on the field but also about guidance from one of the game’s greatest leaders. Captain Suryakumar Yadav recently revealed that a crucial piece of advice from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni played an important role in shaping the team’s approach during the tournament.

India successfully defended their title in the global event, marking a remarkable achievement for the team and their captain. With the victory, Suryakumar joined an elite group of Indian leaders who have lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, alongside Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to reporters after returning to Mumbai, Suryakumar shared that he had met Dhoni shortly before the tournament began. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter offered valuable insight on how to handle the pressure and expectations that come with a major ICC competition.

“I had met him (MS Dhoni) before the tournament, and he told me how to approach an ICC tournament. He told me that we have a good team; we just have to be courageous, and we will definitely win. His reaction after the win was amazing,” Surya said.

The 35-year-old’s leadership has been exceptional since he took over the captaincy in T20 internationals. Under his guidance, India have enjoyed a dominant run, winning 42 of the 52 T20I matches played during his tenure. The success at the 2026 World Cup further cemented his reputation as one of the most effective captains in the format.

Reflecting on the team’s achievement, Suryakumar said winning consecutive T20 World Cup titles was a special moment for the entire squad. India had previously lifted the trophy in the 2024 edition, and repeating the feat on home soil made the accomplishment even more memorable.

“It feels good to win 24 and 26 back-to-back. It is a very special feeling. When we won in 2024, we thought it would be so special to do this again at home in 2026,” Surya told PTI Videos.

Looking ahead, the Indian skipper already has his sights set on the next major milestone for the national team. With cricket set to feature in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Suryakumar believes India can aim for the ultimate prize — an Olympic gold medal.

“The next target is to win the Olympic gold in 2028. The team has good momentum. If India wins the T20 World Cup in the same year, it will be great,” he added.

For Suryakumar, joining the likes of Dhoni and Rohit in the list of Indian captains who have won the T20 World Cup is both humbling and motivating. He acknowledged the legacy created by those leaders and expressed his desire to continue contributing to India’s success in the years ahead.

“It feels good to join that elite company. I am slowly feeling it. It is a very special feeling to be talked about among such great people. I will try to do the same in the future and help India win more trophies.”

With Dhoni’s wisdom guiding him and a confident squad behind him, Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership era is already shaping up to be a memorable chapter in Indian cricket history.

