IPL 2026: True Successor Of Thala In CSK— Fans Are Comparing ‘Chetta’ Sanju Samson to MS Dhoni For His T20 World Cup 2026 Heroics

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is just around the corner, and the yellow corridors of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are buzzing with a new name. While the legendary MS Dhoni remains the heartbeat of the franchise, fans on X (formerly Twitter) have found his “true successor.” Following his breathtaking performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson—fondly called ‘Chetta’—is being hailed as the only player capable of filling the massive void when ‘Thala’ leaves.

The Wankhede Masterclass: A Dhoni-esque Finish

The comparison reached a fever pitch following India’s high-stakes semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium. Samson’s scintillating 89 off 42 balls set the foundation, but it was his “ice-cool” glovework that stole the show. In a moment that mirrored Dhoni’s famous run-out of Mustafizur Rahman in 2016, Samson produced a moment of magic to dismiss Jacob Bethell.

After a loose throw from Hardik Pandya seemed to be drifting away, Samson gathered the ball with lightning reflexes and whipped the bails off in one fluid motion. This crucial run-out turned the tide, securing India’s place in the final. Fans on X immediately began comparing Samson with Dhoni, claiming that Sanju is the best wicket-keeper batter India has seen since the era of MSD.

Why ‘Chetta’ is the Perfect Fit for CSK?

As Samson have joined CSK teaming up with Thala, many consider him the biggest superstar in Indian cricket today after Dhoni himself. Fans heap praise on his effortless batting skills—a primary reason why many believe MS Dhoni has always been a silent admirer of the Kerala stumper.

Sanju Samson’s hitting is so clean man. No wonder MS Dhoni likes him so much. Batters like him have the ability to do well irrespective of the pitches and the opposition. pic.twitter.com/q54AlTonUD — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK) March 5, 2026

The “Dhoni connection” isn’t just about the gloves; it’s about the temperament. In recent times, Samson has emerged as a like-for-like replacement for Dhoni, balancing explosive power-hitting with a calm, captain-like presence on the field.

Like if you think Sanju Samson is the second-best wicketkeeper-batsman India has ever had after MS Dhoni. 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gq83JZJzze — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) March 7, 2026

Wicket-keeping: His stumping speed and ability to convert half-chances into wickets.

Batting: The ability to anchor an innings and explode in the death overs.

Superstar Appeal: Much like Dhoni, Samson commands a cult-like following that transcends regional boundaries.

The Succession Plan

As CSK prepares for a future that will inevitably transition away from MS Dhoni’s on-field role, the Chennai faithful are convinced that Sanju Samson is the only heir to the throne. Whether it’s the tactical awareness or the humble “Chetta” persona that resonates with the “Thala” vibe, the consensus is clear: the successor has arrived. But before that, the exciting part is both will be teaming up in the same team in the upcoming season.

