Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Finally Drops Viral 'IPL 2026 'Training Reel With RCB After Deletion Drama: WATCH Video

The 62-second mystery is over! Virat Kohli officially shares his IPL 2026 training reel on Instagram, silencing 13 hours of viral speculation and X trends

Virat Kohli Finally Drops Viral IPL 2026 Training Reel With RCB After Deletion Drama. Photo: Instagram- Screengrab
Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 11, 2026 11:03:26 IST

For nearly 13 hours, the Indian cricketing landscape was locked in a digital detective hunt. After hours defined by frantic refreshes, blurry screenshots, and endless debates on X, the “62-second mystery” has finally reached its conclusion. At precisely 10:24 PM IST on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Virat Kohli officially posted the much-discussed reel to his Instagram account, putting an end to a whirlwind of fan speculation.

The Return of the Reel

The video, which appeared briefly on Tuesday night before vanishing into thin air, is exactly what the “eagle-eyed” fans claimed it to be: a high-octane montage of Kohli’s intensive training sessions ahead of IPL 2026. Clocking in at the rumored 62 seconds, the reel features the former captain in peak physical condition, grinding through net sessions, all set to a pulsating soundtrack that has already become the new anthem for the Kohli fans. 

By finally hitting the “share” button for good, Kohli transformed what many feared was a technical glitch or a social media blunder into a masterstroke of anticipation. Within minutes of the post going live, the comment section exploded with thousands of messages from fans who had spent the last day chasing shadows and “content unavailable” notifications.

A Timeline of Digital Chaos

The saga began late Tuesday night when notifications flashed across millions of screens, only for the content to disappear within seconds. The “deleted” reel triggered a massive trend on X, with fans divided between those who claimed to have seen it and skeptics who believed it was a fan-made edit. Memories of a previous incident earlier this year—where Kohli’s entire profile seemingly wiped clean due to a system glitch—only added to the anxiety, with some even whispering about retirement.

However, the verified footage posted on Wednesday night confirms that the “leaked” screenshots were indeed genuine. The reel focuses heavily on his preparation for the upcoming season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), featuring a caption that hints at a renewed “unfinished business” mindset for the 2026 campaign.

Silence Broken

While there was no explicit apology or explanation for the 13-hour delay, the timing suggests a strategic move to maximize engagement or perhaps a simple correction of a minor editing error that caused the initial deletion. Regardless of the reason behind the “now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t” drama, the result remains the same: Virat Kohli is once again the undisputed center of the sporting conversation.

With IPL 2026 just weeks away, this reel serves as the perfect opening salvo. The speculation has shifted from “did he post it?” to “how many runs will he score?” The mystery is solved, but for the fans, the excitement is only just beginning.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Virat Kohli Finally Drops Viral ‘IPL 2026 ‘Training Reel With RCB After Deletion Drama: WATCH Video

