LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Cricket news Iran news Delhi LPG booking Aditya Dhar earth ayatollah ali khamenei David Barnea Abu Dhabi news IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Fans are in a frenzy after Virat Kohli reportedly posted and deleted a 62-second IPL 2026 training reel. Explore the viral screenshots, videos, X trends, and RCB speculation.

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? 'Kohli' Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation. Photo: Instagram-Screengrab
Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? 'Kohli' Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation. Photo: Instagram-Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 11, 2026 09:31:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

In the digital age, nothing goes unnoticed, especially when it concerns India’s cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was set ablaze on Tuesday, 10 March, 2026 following intense fan speculation that Kohli had posted—and almost immediately deleted—a reel related to the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The keyword ‘Kohli’ quickly ascended the trending charts as thousands of fans debated the mysterious incident, hunting for screenshots and demanding answers.

The 62-Second Mystery

The frenzy began around 9:42 PM IST when a handful of eagle-eyed fans claimed to have received a notification of a new Instagram reel from Kohli’s official account. Those who managed to click instantly reported seeing a video with a caption that supposedly referenced IPL 2026 and his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, within seconds of being live, the reel was reportedly taken down, leaving only “This content is no longer available” messages in its wake.

But the fans did manage to take screen recording and screenshots of the video fueling speculation. Many claimed that the video was edited or actually posted by a fan account and others have verified it as real as the former India captain indeed posted the reel of his training session and later deleted it. The fans are claiming the video was around 62 seconds long. This is not the first time people are talking about a weird activity about Kohli’s Instagram account. Earlier this year, Kohli’s all posts were vanished and it remained like this for hours before it was restored back. At that time many speculated his retirement from the game but it actually turned out to be some sort of a system glitch. 

You Might Be Interested In

Fan Frenzy on X

The lack of concrete evidence did not stop X users from going into overdrive. Within minutes, ‘Kohli’ was trending. The platform became a battleground of theories:

No Official Word

As of Wednesday morning, there has been no official statement from Virat Kohli, his management team, or Royal Challengers Bengaluru regarding the alleged deleted post. Kohli was last seen in action during the IND vs NZ ODI series in January 2026, but this digital enigma has ensured he remains the talk of the town just weeks before the expected start of IPL 2026. Until a clarification comes, the mystery of the 62-second reel will continue to get hype. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsCricket Updates 2026Cricket Viral Newshome-hero-pos-10indian premier leagueinstagramIPL 2026IPL 2026 SpeculationKing KohliKohli TrainingrcbRCB FansRoyal Challengers BengaluruSocial Media trendsTrending on Xviral videoVirat Kohli Deleted ReelVirat Kohli Instagram GlitchVirat Kohli statsvirat kohli’X Trends

RELATED News

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026 Likely to be Postponed Over This Reason? Chairman Arun Dhumal Drops Big Update on World’s Richest T20 League

‘Bekaar Question Puch Diye Aap’: Why Ishan Kishan Got Angry — Decoding India Wicketkeeper’s Viral Reaction After T20 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH

PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI’s IPL 2026

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Yet To Appear Publicly After Father Ali Khamenei Killed In Israel-US Strike

LPG Prices And Gas Cylinder Shortage Update: Delhi Consumers Rush To Book Cylinders After New 25-Day LPG Refill Rule Sparks Supply Concerns Amid West Asia Conflict

Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

NASA Satellite Set To Crash Back To Earth In Uncontrolled Reentry After 14 Years In Orbit – Check Date, Time And Dangers Involved

Did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Really Reject His Son Mojtaba Khamenei As Iran’s Supreme leader In His Will? Fresh Reports Claim That…

Sheetla Ashtami 2026 Today: Discover Auspicious Timings And Rituals; Don’t Miss These Sacred Moments

Where Is Netanyahu? Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Killed In Iran Missile Strike, Truth About Bibi’s Brother Iddo Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir And Mossad Chief Revealed

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Donald Trump Announces Opening Of Oil Refinery In Texas, Praises India’s Reliance Industries For Major Investment

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation
Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation
Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation
Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

QUICK LINKS