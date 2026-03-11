Did Virat Kohli Really Delete IPL 2026 Reel Seconds After Posting? ‘Kohli’ Trends On X Amid Fan Speculation

In the digital age, nothing goes unnoticed, especially when it concerns India’s cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was set ablaze on Tuesday, 10 March, 2026 following intense fan speculation that Kohli had posted—and almost immediately deleted—a reel related to the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The keyword ‘Kohli’ quickly ascended the trending charts as thousands of fans debated the mysterious incident, hunting for screenshots and demanding answers.

The 62-Second Mystery

The frenzy began around 9:42 PM IST when a handful of eagle-eyed fans claimed to have received a notification of a new Instagram reel from Kohli’s official account. Those who managed to click instantly reported seeing a video with a caption that supposedly referenced IPL 2026 and his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, within seconds of being live, the reel was reportedly taken down, leaving only “This content is no longer available” messages in its wake.

But the fans did manage to take screen recording and screenshots of the video fueling speculation. Many claimed that the video was edited or actually posted by a fan account and others have verified it as real as the former India captain indeed posted the reel of his training session and later deleted it. The fans are claiming the video was around 62 seconds long. This is not the first time people are talking about a weird activity about Kohli’s Instagram account. Earlier this year, Kohli’s all posts were vanished and it remained like this for hours before it was restored back. At that time many speculated his retirement from the game but it actually turned out to be some sort of a system glitch.

Fan Frenzy on X

The lack of concrete evidence did not stop X users from going into overdrive. Within minutes, ‘Kohli’ was trending. The platform became a battleground of theories:

Did Virat Kohli really posted “IPL 2026 ⏳” reel and deleted it later? pic.twitter.com/qFlR180ppV — ‘ (@viratkohli_un) March 10, 2026

No Official Word

As of Wednesday morning, there has been no official statement from Virat Kohli, his management team, or Royal Challengers Bengaluru regarding the alleged deleted post. Kohli was last seen in action during the IND vs NZ ODI series in January 2026, but this digital enigma has ensured he remains the talk of the town just weeks before the expected start of IPL 2026. Until a clarification comes, the mystery of the 62-second reel will continue to get hype.