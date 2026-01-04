LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad After IPL Exit

Bangladesh pace bowler Taskin Ahmed returns to the shortest format after being named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup

Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)
Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 4, 2026 13:56:39 IST

Bangladesh have announced the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and the side will be led by Litton Das. Amid the controversy that has surrounded Mustafizur Rahman and IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, the pacer has also been named in the 15-man team.

Bangladesh will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on the opening day of the tournament. They are placed in Group C alongside West Indies, England, Nepal and Italy. Their first game is against two-time champions West Indies on February 7 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

There have been reports where Bangladesh might approach ICC to change the venues for the tournament. “As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC,” Government advisor Asif Nazrul wrote in Bengali on his Facebook page.



“The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.”

“I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead,” he further wrote.

A BCCI source has insisted that the shift is next to impossible with just a month left for the tournament. “You can’t just change games at someone’s whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked.”

“Also on all days there are three games each which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done,” the BCCI source said.

Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup: Litton Kumar Das (captain), Mohammed Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Qazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Md Shaifuddin, Shoriful Islam

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 1:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCBiccMustafizur Rahmant20 world cup 2026

