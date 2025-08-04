Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik Slam Umpires’ ‘Lack of Common Sense’ Decision To Declare Early Stumps In IND vs ENG Test

The dramatic final Test between India and England could have ended on Day 4 itself, with England needing only 35 more runs and India chasing four wickets. But due to bad light and a controversial early call by the umpires, the game rolled into Day 5.

Bad Light Decision Draws Strong Reactions

Even though rain interrupted play late in the day, it quickly cleared. Sunshine returned, and by rule, play could have resumed by 11:12 PM IST. But to the frustration of players and fans, the umpires called stumps even before 11 PM.

This move disappointed many, especially with a full house at The Oval waiting for what could have been a thrilling conclusion. Chris Woakes, despite a shoulder injury, was reportedly ready to bat if needed. England had Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton at the crease, looking to chase down 374 and seal the series 3-1.

Nasser Hussain Slams Umpires Over Missed Opportunity

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain voiced his discontent over the decision, questioning why common sense didn’t prevail to allow a full finish.

“Most importantly for viewers and fans who paid good money, remember Monday is a workday, and this sort of series deserves a finale in front of a big crowd at an iconic cricket ground, the Oval. That would have been some finale on Sunday, you may have just knocked off 35, or you may have seen Chris Woakes walk downstairs in a sling. I’m just wondering if they could have done anything, they had like 42-43 minutes to play with and within the laws and the playing regulations,” said Hussain on Sky Sports.

Hussain also suggested using the extra 30 minutes available in such situations, which could have allowed the game to wrap up then and there.

“If the groundsman had said no, we can’t get the covers off in that time, the umpires would have to call stumps. I’m just wondering, you do have the option of the extra half hour, don’t you? If you feel you can get result at 7.30, if there was 10 to win, the umpires would have given the team the extra half hour, I was just wondering if you could give the extra half hour at 6:42 (11:12 PM IST) and say to the teams, it has to come from the teams,” he added.

Common Sense Missing, Says Hussain

Hussain further pointed out that both teams should’ve been given the option to finish Day 4 if they wanted. According to him, asking the captains would’ve been a fairer route.

“We’re willing to push that back half an hour, are you okay, both teams, are you okay to do that, if one of the teams, if India could say, our bowlers are exhausted, give them a night’s sleep, then you say, absolutely fine, or England say, we’ve had a mad hour there, we want to come back tomorrow, that’s fine, but I’m just wondering if you could have a bit of common sense in there, but it’s a shame,” he said.

The missed opportunity raised questions about whether sticking strictly to the rule book robbed fans of an electric finish.

Dinesh Karthik Backs Hussain, Calls for More Flexibility

India’s Dinesh Karthik agreed with Hussain, saying it would’ve been perfect to wrap the game in front of 20,000 fans who had shown up at The Oval. He emphasized how thrilling the atmosphere was, especially with the shift in momentum toward India after tea.

“On a day like this, especially with a Test series of this magnitude, it would be nice to have 20,000 people at the ground cheering, whichever team won, I mean, it was either going to go England 3-1, which is what it looked like for a majority of the day, and then suddenly after tea, India’s come back and they have some renewed excellence with the ball,” said Karthik.

“Little bit of rain, and I agree the rules are the rules, but I kind of like what Nasser said, that half an hour extension that you get meant, even if it meant it needed to start at 6.45, it could well have been 11, 12 hours, it could have gone either way, the crowd would have gotten to see the result, and it’s a nice feeling to know that both teams have gone so hard, you give them the option, they don’t want to use it, fair enough, everybody’s going to come back tomorrow for whatever it’s worth, but today, I think a little bit more common sense would have been to ask, I’m not saying it should happen, to ask I think is the fair thing to do,” he added.

Late Drama Keeps Test Series Alive

The final day is set up with all results still on the table. England dominated most of the chase thanks to a 195-run partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root. But late breakthroughs from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have brought India right back in it.

Whether this Test ends in glory or heartbreak, the call to end Day 4 early will be remembered as a moment that stirred serious debate about the role of common sense in cricket.

