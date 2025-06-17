Live Tv
NBA Finals Game 5: Thunder Take 3–2 Series Lead After Jalen Williams' 40-Point Explosion

NBA Finals Game 5: Thunder Take 3–2 Series Lead After Jalen Williams’ 40-Point Explosion

NBA Finals 2025 Game 5 saw the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Indiana Pacers 120–109, seizing a 3–2 series lead. Jalen Williams stole the spotlight with 40 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 35. The Pacers struggled, especially with Tyrese Haliburton playing through a leg injury. Game 6 is set for June 19.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 11:25:39 IST

The Oklahoma City Thunder moved within one win of clinching the NBA Finals 2025 title after defeating the Indiana Pacers 120–109 in a crucial Game 5 showdown at Paycom Center. With the Finals now standing at 3–2, history leans heavily in OKC’s favor, as over 80% of teams that win Game 5 in a tied Finals series go on to win the championship.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had yet another great night and finished with 35 points, Jalen Williams stole the show. Williams had the best night of his young career with brutal numbers of 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Rounding out the numbers, Williams was by far the best player on the squad and was crucial in changing the game’s momentum early.

Jalen Williams Stuns Pacers with Breakout Performance

Jalen Williams led from the opening frame with crisp mid-range shots and tough drives that kept the Pacers attention. When Indiana picked up the pressure in the second half, it was Williams who settled OKC into their rhythm, making baskets at crucial junctures and maintaining their lead.

With his Finals series averages up to this point at 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Williams’ performance aside from stats, represents a stepping stone in his emergence. Williams’ leadership and consistency now have him embedded within Oklahoma City’s title aspirations.

On social media, fans and analysts alike praised his poise, calling him the Finals’ potential X-factor. Many noted how his control and mature decision-making resembled that of a seasoned veteran.

Gilgeous-Alexander Closes Strong While Williams Sets the Stage

While Gilgeous-Alexander once again proved why he’s Oklahoma City’s franchise player with clutch baskets in the fourth quarter, it was Williams who had already laid the groundwork. The pair’s contrasting styles SGA’s explosive offense and Williams’ smooth control proved to be the perfect combination.

Their synergy forced the Pacers to stretch defensively, and the Thunder capitalized on every opening.

Pacers Struggle as Haliburton Battles Injury

For Indiana, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and remained consistent throughout. However, the team’s heart and pace-setter, Tyrese Haliburton, was noticeably limited. As reported by the Times of India, Haliburton appeared to aggravate a lingering leg injury, briefly leaving the court before returning.

Although he showed determination, his movement was restricted, reducing Indiana’s offensive rhythm. His health remains a concern heading into Game 6.

What to Expect in Game 6: June 19 in Indianapolis

The NBA Finals Game 6 will be held on June 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Pacers will fight to stay alive in front of a home crowd. The Thunder, on the other hand, are just one win away from their first championship since 1979 (when they were the Seattle SuperSonics).

With Haliburton’s injury and the Thunder’s growing confidence, all eyes are now on whether Jalen Williams can replicate his Game 5 performance and seal the title on enemy turf.

With Oklahoma City just one step from glory, and Indiana fighting with their backs against the wall, NBA Finals 2025 Game 6 is shaping up to be must-watch basketball. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance to Jalen Williams’ emergence as a Finals star, the storyline is compelling and unpredictable.

