LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate

NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate

The NBA has revealed a thrilling start to the 2025–26 season, with the Rockets taking on the champion Thunder and the Warriors taking on the Lakers on Opening Night on October 21.

NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 04:19:00 IST

NBA has now unveiled its full throttle run of the 2025 26 season that include superstar laden Christmas Day lineup and can not miss Opening Night match ups.

On Opening Night (October 21), there will be two blockbuster match ups; Houston Rockets v. the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors v. The ESPN Shams Charania confirms that Los Angeles Lakers.

Second is the Christmas Day in which the league presents five of the most-watched games and first is the Cavaliers at Knicks and then Spurs at Thunder, Rockets at Lakers, Mavericks at Warriors and lastly Timberwolves at Nuggets.

East finals vibes in December?

Potential stories abound in all games: Knicks Cavaliers game has potential remake of last year Eastern Conference Finals with injuries dooming the strongest teams. The last of the shows is Rockets vs Lakers which re fires the LeBron vs Kevin Durant. In Spurs vs Thunder, the match incorporates Jonathan Schwartz in the Victor Wembanyama and pays tribute to the verge winner vibes of the OKC. The game of the Mavs and the Warriors features the rookie superstar Cooper Flagg and the long standing history of Stephen Curry. There will definitely be significant stakes and physical fireworks in a Timber wolves Nuggets game considering the fact that the teams have not seen each other in the playoffs in the recent past.

The use of this slate also underscores the effort by NBA to jam the most unforgettable games of the season during the holiday and season-opening windows-attempting to catch the most eyes and mouths. Indeed, last year on Christmas Day the game averaged their viewers per game to over 5 million which supports the popularity of the format in sheer terms.

The 2025/2026 season of NBA will be the scene to watch once the Opening Night will feature a match-up between heavyweights, and the Christmas Day loaded with action is only a few days away.

Also Read: The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

Tags: Christmas Day scheduleKnicksnbaOpening night match

RELATED News

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?
WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control
Soccer Shift, Women’s World Cup Ditches Broadcast TV For Streaming

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?