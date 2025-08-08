The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

A weird and grotesque tendency has captured a number of WNBA games in the recent past whereby adult toys have been carried to the basketball courts in mid-play and thrown by the crowd. Such a bizarre conduct, which includes fans, players, and officials has aroused suspicion over safety and reasons behind these intrusions. The cases have been attributed to an organization that engages in cryptocurrency trading and the police have made arrests, as well as quivering suspicions.

Cryptocurrency Group Green Dildo Coin Sparks Controversy

According to the reports of USA today, the association behind this weird phenomenon is called Green Dildo Coin. The organisation has touted that they began the trend as a means by which to advertise their memecoin. In their declared mission, they are concerned with fighting what they deem a toxic environment of the cryptocurrency space.

Although it specialises in cryptocurrency, the group declares that it has no aims at the women sports. Their motives of selecting WNBA games to carry these stunts can also not be established. “Who keeps throwing sex toys at WNBA games?” It has become a popular question on the social media scene as people feel confused and frustrated by the issue.

Group Denies Negative Intent Toward Women’s Sports

The spokesperson for Green Dildo Coin explained, “We didn’t do this because like we dislike women’s sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous.” Their defense was that disruptions of games are common in most sports.

“Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We’ve seen it in the NFL, we’ve seen it in hockey, you know . . . fans doing random things to more or less create attention,” the spokesperson added.

Safety Concerns Raised by Players and Coaches

Both players and coaches of WNBA have complained about such events, both due to the safety concerns as well as the negative publicity the league has had to suffer as a result. These breaks have also threatened the players and spectators in addition to covering the game itself.

Arrests Made but Group Disavows Involvement

The six known incidences listed by USA Today include neon green sex toys (tossed at WNBA games). Three of these toys already have fallen in the court when the games were in progress. There is one upsetting example when a toy hit one of the spectators who brought his nine-year-old niece.

There are two arrested in the regard to these events. However, Green Dildo Coin has repudiated any connection with the people that were arrested, as well as distancing themselves to the individuals and focusing back on their initial message of the memecoin.

