LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!

Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!

Roman Reigns has come back to WWE Premium Live Events with an awesome power as the promoters have finally confirmed his appearance coupled with the peak match that will take place at Clash in Paris on August 31. Following his latest victory over SummerSlam against Jey Uso, Reigns will continue his acts later in August that will include another appearance at Monday Night Raw. The talk of the fans surrounding the approaching event is speculation concerning potential rivalries and matchups at stake.

Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE! (Image Credit - X)
Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE! (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 8, 2025 09:57:10 IST

Roman Reigns is officially back in the field and he is now ready to perform in a ground shaking WWE premium live event. He won his first match since the January Tribal Combat at the Netflix premiere alongside cousin Jey Uso in an explosive situation on the SummerSlam match where they got win over Paul Heyman squad.

Roman Reigns Officially Set To Build in Paris

WrestleVotes has reported that at Clash in Paris August 31, Reigns will have a match. This was a last minute addition to the event. In tandem to this, Reigns will be featured on the August 18 episode of Monday night live at Philadelphia which gives an indication of a busy August to Reigns the six-time world champion.

The fans have been waiting and wishing to see a one-on-one match between Reigns and the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins but that might take some time. BodySlam.net extrapolated that based on Reigns match at Clash in Paris, the match will probably not be a singles match in the World Heavyweight Championship.

Possible Feuds & Matches

Creative direction of Reigns seems to be progressing at a quick rate. CM Punk is not done, yet as he pinned Reigns at WrestleMania 41, in a triple threat match, thus fans could be in a heated exchange between these two in the near future. Further, Bron Breakker may get his revenge following the loss suffered by Reigns in the opening match of the SummerSlam action.

Clash in Paris: WWE’s Star-Studded Event

The Clash in Paris is available to stream live the world over on a platform called Netflix and at home on a platform called Peacock on Sunday August 31 at 1:00 pm Eastern. Stephanie Vaquer and Naomi are the only people that have confirmed pairings to date. Vaquer qualified winning a 20-women battle royal at WWE Evolution PLE on July 13, to advance to an opportunity at the Women’s World Championship. This will be the title shot first of Vaquer who joined the main roster.

The prices of the tickets to the event at the Paris La Defensive arena are as high as $3,900, which illustrates the stakes. Roman Reigns is officially a part of the card and with that the expectations are only skyrocketing as it truly seems to be an exciting event.

Finally fans wait in anticipation as on August 18 Reigns is going to retake place in WWE TV and already things are brewing up into an intense build up to Clash in Paris.

ALSO READ: This Former WWE & AEW Name Just Ended His Wrestling Career, Here’s Why

RELATED News

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!
Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!
Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!
Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?