Roman Reigns Is BACK! WWE’s Biggest Premium Event Just Got INSANE!

Roman Reigns is officially back in the field and he is now ready to perform in a ground shaking WWE premium live event. He won his first match since the January Tribal Combat at the Netflix premiere alongside cousin Jey Uso in an explosive situation on the SummerSlam match where they got win over Paul Heyman squad.

Roman Reigns Officially Set To Build in Paris

WrestleVotes has reported that at Clash in Paris August 31, Reigns will have a match. This was a last minute addition to the event. In tandem to this, Reigns will be featured on the August 18 episode of Monday night live at Philadelphia which gives an indication of a busy August to Reigns the six-time world champion.

The fans have been waiting and wishing to see a one-on-one match between Reigns and the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins but that might take some time. BodySlam.net extrapolated that based on Reigns match at Clash in Paris, the match will probably not be a singles match in the World Heavyweight Championship.

Possible Feuds & Matches

Creative direction of Reigns seems to be progressing at a quick rate. CM Punk is not done, yet as he pinned Reigns at WrestleMania 41, in a triple threat match, thus fans could be in a heated exchange between these two in the near future. Further, Bron Breakker may get his revenge following the loss suffered by Reigns in the opening match of the SummerSlam action.

Clash in Paris: WWE’s Star-Studded Event

The Clash in Paris is available to stream live the world over on a platform called Netflix and at home on a platform called Peacock on Sunday August 31 at 1:00 pm Eastern. Stephanie Vaquer and Naomi are the only people that have confirmed pairings to date. Vaquer qualified winning a 20-women battle royal at WWE Evolution PLE on July 13, to advance to an opportunity at the Women’s World Championship. This will be the title shot first of Vaquer who joined the main roster.

The prices of the tickets to the event at the Paris La Defensive arena are as high as $3,900, which illustrates the stakes. Roman Reigns is officially a part of the card and with that the expectations are only skyrocketing as it truly seems to be an exciting event.

Finally fans wait in anticipation as on August 18 Reigns is going to retake place in WWE TV and already things are brewing up into an intense build up to Clash in Paris.

