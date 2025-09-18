"Next three matches in Jaipur very important": Telugu Titans all-rounder Bharat Hooda
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 19:37:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Telugu Titans all-rounder Bharat Hooda said that his team’s next three matches in the Jaipur leg of the tournament are very important and expressed regret about how his team lost the past two matches from winning positions.

Telugu Titans will be taking on Tamil Thalaivas in a Southern Derby on Friday. They are at the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 standings with three wins and five losses, giving them six points.

During a media day organised by JioHotstar, Hooda reflected on the ongoing Rivalry Week, emphasising the importance of building momentum against strong rivals during the Jaipur leg matches. He admitted that winning upcoming matches in the Rivalry Week will be very important for the team’s confidence and position on the points table. While acknowledging the difference of not playing in front of their home fans in Vizag, where they received great support and a thrilling atmosphere, he stressed that the team remains motivated to deliver.

Speaking to the media, Hooda said, “The next three matches in Jaipur are very important, and winning them is our priority. Two matches ago, we were in a winning position but lost, which we regret. It is important not to dwell on these moments, though they are constantly on our minds when we look at the points table. Had we secured those wins, we would be at the top. We must learn from these experiences and put our best foot forward.”

Hooda also said that playing in front of home fans at Vizag produces a great atmosphere for them, but in Jaipur, the support is divided.

“In Vizag, the fans came in full support, creating a great atmosphere for us. However, in Jaipur, the support is divided, with fans split between both teams, which will make a difference. It was a great experience playing in Vizag. The stadium was full, and we played well. Although our performance in the last two matches was not up to the mark, we will not be discouraged. We are committed to performing better in the upcoming matches,” he said.

Hooda also said that the team environment has been very positive and there is a brotherhood amongst seniors and juniors.

“The team environment has been very positive. Although I joined the camp a bit late due to commitments with the Services, I observed a strong sense of brotherhood between the senior and junior players. The management’s support has been excellent, and the overall atmosphere remains encouraging. Understandably, performance fluctuates throughout the season, but the team continues to stay motivated and focused on upcoming matches,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

