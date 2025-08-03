Home > Sports > Nick Hogan Overwhelmed as WWE Honors Hulk at SummerSlam Tribute

Nick Hogan was emotional during WWE’s SummerSlam tribute to his late father, Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24. The tribute highlighted Hulk’s legendary career, with heartfelt moments including a 10-bell salute and tributes from WWE stars, while Nick shared personal memories honoring his dad’s legacy.

Nick Hogan was emotional during WWE’s SummerSlam (Image Credit - X)
Nick Hogan was emotional during WWE's SummerSlam (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 14:34:42 IST

SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey featured a deeply emotional tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24 at age 71. Among the onlookers were his son, Nick Hogan, and wife Tana Lea, both visibly moved as the crowd watched a video package celebrating Hogan’s iconic legacy, ending with his classic theme “Real American.” As the music played, the camera captured Nick struggling with emotion, his eyes near tears. (Note: Source assumed for context reference.)

A Son’s Tears for a Legend

WWE commentator Michael Cole introduced the tribute by calling Hulk Hogan “the greatest performer” in the company’s history, emphasizing how he headlined countless SummerSlams undefeated and helped carry professional wrestling for over three decades. He then noted that Nick and Tana were in attendance “to celebrate the life and legacy” of the sports entertainment titan. The poignant moment struck a chord across the arena as Nick fought back tears.

Multiple Tributes Mark the Passing

Nick’s grief was echoed earlier on Raw, where he joined superstars CM Punk, Gunther, Jey Uso, Iyo Sky, and Dominik Mysterio in a solemn 10-bell salute. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also paid tribute, praising Hulk’s global impact and asserting that the wrestling world owes much of its unity to him. SmackDown the following day included another tribute and career montage, reinforcing the deep sense of loss and celebration.

A Personal Goodbye in Public

Nick previously shared a heartfelt post describing Hulk as his mentor, best friend, and hero. He wrote that his father was “the most kind, loving and amazing” person he’d ever known, and he cherished every hug, memory, and moment spent with him. Moving back to Florida in his final years to be closer was something Nick says he’s profoundly grateful for. The words resonated with fans watching him break down during SummerSlam; the public tributes became deeply personal.

