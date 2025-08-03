Home > Sports > Naomi vs Cardi B: WWE Champion Issued a SummerSlam Warning

WWE Women's Champion Naomi reignited her feud with Cardi B ahead of SummerSlam 2025, warning the rapper to avoid her at MetLife Stadium. The two traded fiery jabs on social media, but Naomi still praised the crossover. She defends her title in a triple threat match on Night 2.

WWE Women's Champion Naomi reignited her feud with Cardi B (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 14:14:00 IST

WWE Women’s Champion Naomi (Trinity LaShawn Fatu) is bringing the heat before SummerSlam 2025  and not just in the ring. The 37-year-old superstar has sparked a fiery online feud with rapper Cardi B, who is set to guest host the blockbuster two-night event on August 2–3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Tensions flared after the two traded social media jabs, with Naomi telling Us Weekly, “She better hope she don’t run into me at MetLife. She’s been talking real crazy and reckless and I don’t like that.”

Social Media Sparks Fly Between Naomi and Cardi

The feud began on July 22 when Naomi asked fans to “say something nice” on X (formerly Twitter). Cardi B clapped back with a shady remark referencing Naomi’s in-laws, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and his wife. “You have amazing in laws… you should thank them,” Cardi wrote. Naomi’s response? “This means war.”

Things escalated from there. After Cardi posted a photo of her natural hair, Naomi threatened to “shave all of that pretty hair off and make me a wig.” She even joked that she’s working on a way to keep Cardi B out of MetLife Stadium entirely.

Naomi Appreciates the Crossover 

Despite the feud, Naomi admitted she appreciates WWE’s collaborations with mainstream stars. “I love when we can bring in different, amazing artists and performers into our world,” she said. “Wrestling touches everyone around the world.”

Cardi isn’t the only celebrity at SummerSlam. Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton in a tag match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre on Night 1.

Naomi’s Title Defense and Fan Response

Naomi, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women’s World Title, will defend it in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky on Night 2. She says fan reactions—both cheers and jeers—fuel her fire: “They’re connected to this phase I’m in, whether they like it or not.”

