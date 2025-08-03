Home > Sports > Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React

Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React

Seth Rollins stunned WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025 by faking an injury and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk moments after Punk defeated Gunther. The WWE Universe erupted in praise for the perfectly executed twist, hailing Rollins' storytelling and shock value.

Seth Rollins stunned WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)
Seth Rollins stunned WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 13:50:55 IST

SummerSlam 2025 delivered one of WWE’s most unforgettable twists as Seth Rollins shocked fans by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on a vulnerable CM Punk. Just moments after Punk dethroned Gunther with back-to-back GTS finishers, the “Freakin’” superstar hobbled out on crutches—only to reveal it was all a ruse. Tossing them aside, Rollins entered the ring, delivered a vicious curb stomp, and pinned Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The moment was capped with a throwback to his iconic title celebration on the ramp.

Rollins Reclaims Gold in Spectacular Fashion

This stunning win marks Rollins’ second reign with the World Heavyweight Title and his sixth major WWE championship overall. Known for iconic Money in the Bank moments, most famously his WrestleMania 31 cash-in—Rollins once again proved why he’s one of the most compelling performers of his era. Even as his stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed fell short earlier in the night, Rollins ensured that the Heyman-led faction ended SummerSlam with the last laugh.

Fans Erupt Over Rollins’ Masterful Execution

The WWE Universe erupted on social media, praising Rollins for the dedication to his storyline and the dramatic execution of the cash-in. One fan pointed out, “Seth Rollins walked around on crutches with his daughter to sell the knee injury. There are levels to this.” Another called it “diabolical,” even comparing Rollins’ treachery to Lex Luthor.

While some fans sympathized with CM Punk, calling the outcome unfair, most couldn’t deny the brilliance of the setup and delivery. From his entrance to the final stomp, Rollins gave fans a moment that will live in WWE history—and set the stage for a furious Punk response that promises fireworks ahead.

Also Read: Stephanie McMahon Opens Up on WWE Future: No Ring Return, However A New Role Possible

Tags: Seth RollinsSummerSlamWWE

RELATED News

PCB Bans Pakistan Team From Future Participation In World Championship Of Legends After India Refused To Play
Naomi vs Cardi B: WWE Champion Issued a SummerSlam Warning
4–4 Chaos: Brazil Win Copa America In Wildest Final Ever
Ferrari Meltdown: Lewis Hamilton Publicly Suggests Sacking Himself
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up on WWE Future: No Ring Return, However A New Role Possible

LATEST NEWS

SpiceJet Staff Assaulted By Army Officer Over Baggage Dispute At Srinagar Airport
‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
Drone Strike Sets Sochi Oil Depot on Fire in Russia-Ukraine War; Moscow Pledges Revenge
Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug
Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania
Beyond Breast Cancer: Hidden Cancers And Warning Signs Every Woman Should Not Ignore
Rajinikanth Opens Up About His Experience As A Coolie, Recalls Heart-Wrenching Memory From His Childhood
Bengaluru Police Arrest 2 For Sending Rape, Death Threats To Actress Ramya
Haunted Annabelle Doll Gets a New Keeper: Comedian Matt Rife Buys Warren’s Occult Museum
Nagpur Police Arrest Man For Bomb Threat To Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s House
Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React
Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React
Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React
Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?