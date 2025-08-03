Seth Rollins Stuns WWE Universe with Shocking Cash-In on CM Punk at SummerSlam: Fans React

SummerSlam 2025 delivered one of WWE’s most unforgettable twists as Seth Rollins shocked fans by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on a vulnerable CM Punk. Just moments after Punk dethroned Gunther with back-to-back GTS finishers, the “Freakin’” superstar hobbled out on crutches—only to reveal it was all a ruse. Tossing them aside, Rollins entered the ring, delivered a vicious curb stomp, and pinned Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The moment was capped with a throwback to his iconic title celebration on the ramp.

THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY! 😲 Seth Rollins just cashed in on CM Punk and just became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/p7LED0AvPn — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025

Rollins Reclaims Gold in Spectacular Fashion

This stunning win marks Rollins’ second reign with the World Heavyweight Title and his sixth major WWE championship overall. Known for iconic Money in the Bank moments, most famously his WrestleMania 31 cash-in—Rollins once again proved why he’s one of the most compelling performers of his era. Even as his stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed fell short earlier in the night, Rollins ensured that the Heyman-led faction ended SummerSlam with the last laugh.

Fans Erupt Over Rollins’ Masterful Execution

The WWE Universe erupted on social media, praising Rollins for the dedication to his storyline and the dramatic execution of the cash-in. One fan pointed out, “Seth Rollins walked around on crutches with his daughter to sell the knee injury. There are levels to this.” Another called it “diabolical,” even comparing Rollins’ treachery to Lex Luthor.

Seth Rollins walked around on crutches with HIS Daughter to sell the knee injury. There are levels to this. #SummerSlam #WWE pic.twitter.com/I3syupKBDd — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 3, 2025

I love Seth Rollins but CM Punk deserves that title 😭 https://t.co/JH2s3NeR4d — Ana (@mamirhearipley_) August 3, 2025

Don’t care it got “leaked”. Don’t care people talked about it for weeks. Just don’t care. 😂 This was awesome and everyone involved played their part excellently. Great, great stuff! pic.twitter.com/pyKVXS8zjG — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) August 3, 2025

While some fans sympathized with CM Punk, calling the outcome unfair, most couldn’t deny the brilliance of the setup and delivery. From his entrance to the final stomp, Rollins gave fans a moment that will live in WWE history—and set the stage for a furious Punk response that promises fireworks ahead.

