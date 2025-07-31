No India-Pakistan Showdown At LA 2028? Pakistan Likely To Miss Olympics Due To Regional Qualification

Cricket fans were hoping to see big matches like India vs Pakistan at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. But now, there’s a chance that Pakistan might not even qualify. This is because of a new system the ICC has decided to follow for the Olympic event.

Regional Qualifying System to Be Used

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided that only six teams will play in the men’s cricket event at the Olympics. And they will be selected through a regional qualifying method. That means only one team from each main region will get a spot.

According to a report in The Guardian, India is likely to qualify from Asia. Australia is expected to get in from Oceania. Great Britain will represent Europe. That leaves very little space for teams like Pakistan and New Zealand, who are now possibly going to miss out.

This new qualification rule was decided earlier this month during the ICC’s annual meeting in Singapore. But not everyone is happy with it. Both Pakistan and New Zealand have raised concerns, especially since this will be cricket’s return to the Olympics after more than a century.

Cricket Comes Back After 128 Years

The last time cricket was part of the Olympic Games was way back in 1900 in Paris. In that edition, there was just one match, Britain defeated France to win the gold medal. Since then, cricket has never been played at the Olympics.

But that will change in 2028. In October 2023, during an IOC meeting held in Mumbai, the final decision to bring back cricket was approved. For many fans, it’s a dream come true. But for teams like Pakistan, it could turn into a missed opportunity.

Why ICC Picked This Qualification Style

The reason behind choosing the regional system is to make the event more global. The Olympics wants teams from different parts of the world. So, top-ranked teams from Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Africa will get a place. The USA gets a spot as the host nation.

However, things might still change for the Americas. The ICC recently asked the USA Cricket Board to step down due to management issues. If that situation doesn’t improve, a team from the Caribbean could take their place at the Olympics.

Women’s Cricket To Be Decided Through World Cup

For the women’s event, teams will not qualify through the regional system. Instead, the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026 will be the deciding factor. That tournament will take place in England from June 12 to July 5 and will feature 12 teams.

The final rankings from that event will decide which women’s teams play in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

